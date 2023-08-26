Will Sousuke Aizen return in Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War episode 21? Explained

In the Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War arc, Sousuke Aizen was considered one of the war potentials by the King of the Quincy, Yhwach himself, because of his immense reiatsu. As a character, Aizen has always fascinated the anime community.

The first part of Bleach TYBW saw Aizen being introduced for the first time in Muken, where Yhwach had approached him to join his Quincy forces. However, Aizen politely refused his offer, simply because he didn't want to be anyone's henchman. Since then, fans haven't caught a single glimpse of the Shinigami while the battle outside raged on.

Considering the fact that Sousuke Aizen is one of the most popular characters in Bleach, fans are wondering whether the king of reiatsu will make a comeback in the upcoming episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach TYBW arc.

Sousuke Aizen will appear briefly in Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War episode 21 as per the leaks

According to the leaks and spoilers for the Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War, Sousuke Aizen will be shown briefly in the upcoming episode, which is slated to be released on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11 pm JST. However, Aizen will appear for only a few seconds.

The upcoming episode titled The Headless Star of Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War will see a brand new scene featuring the new captain commander, Shunsui Kyoraku, where fans will also catch a glimpse of Aizen during Shunsui's dialogue.

Aizen as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

However, it's not confirmed yet whether Aizen will have any dialogue in the Saturday episode because the leaked images have suggested that his eyes and mouth are sealed.

It was previously implied that Shunsui wanted to take drastic measures to have an upper hand against the Quincies, one of which was making Aizen Sosuke an ally. To proceed with his plan, Shunsui intended to visit Muken and unseal some of the restrictions imposed on Aizen.

Exploring why Aizen would become a key figure in Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War

Fans already know that Yhwach saw Aizen Sousuke as a threat to his plans, and as a result, he wanted to have him on his side. Aizen, with his immense spiritual pressure, was deemed one of the five war potentials by the King of the Quincy, Yhwach himself.

Even though Sousuke Aizen was sentenced to 20,000 years in Muken with multiple restrictions following his defeat against Ichigo Kurosaki, the Shinigami's powers didn't weaken. Instead, he became even more powerful than before.

Shunsui Kyoraku, the new Head Captain of Gotei 13 (Image via Pierrot)

As a result, in Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War, Shunsui felt that having Aizen as an ally on the battlefield would have served in the best interest of the Soul Society. The new Captain Commander determined that Aizen Sousuke's powers were necessary to combat the forces of Yhwach, even if it went against the opinions of the majority.

Shunsui knew that it was impossible to protect the world with pride alone. So he went to the deepest part of the Central 46 jail known as Muken to meet the very same Aizen who betrayed the Soul Society and released his three bindings. The Captain Commander wanted to use evil to defeat evil.

Aizen in BBS (Image via Klab Games)

Now, this doesn't mean that Shunsui Kyoraku 'trusted' Aizen, otherwise, he would have released all the seals imposed on him. However, the Commander of the Gotei 13 knew that the interests of both the Soul Society and Aizen aligned.

The Soul Society wanted to protect the three realms from Yhwach, and on the other side of the spectrum, Aizen refused to be controlled by a godly being. In other words, their interests aligned, and it gave Shunsui an impetus to use Aizen's powers against the Quincies.

It's expected that the upcoming episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War would tease Shunsui's plans even more. Moreover, fans will finally see Aizen, even though it will be only for a few seconds.

