Bleach TYBW: Aizen’s special threat status is more important than it seems

Judging by his appearance in the latest episode, Sosuke Aizen could play a larger role in the Bleach TYBW anime.

For many longtime fans, Aizen will always be the best villain in the series. He will always be known for his charismatic presence, devilish looks, and fearsome intellect. The mastermind is currently imprisoned after his loss to Ichigo Kurosaki, several months before the start of the Bleach TYBW anime.

Of course, Soul Society has more pressing matters at hand. The Wandereich has launched a massive war campaign against them, with Yhwach leading the charge. It turns out that the Quincy Emperor is fully aware of Aizen in the Bleach TYBW. Even he is wary of his dangerous powers.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views

Yhwach considers Aizen to be a "special threat" in the Bleach TYBW anime, for good reason

A quick look back to the sixth episode, "The Fire"

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks SŌSUKE AIZEN, ONE OF THE BEST ANTAGONIST IN ANIME HISTORY IS BACK!! SŌSUKE AIZEN, ONE OF THE BEST ANTAGONIST IN ANIME HISTORY IS BACK!! https://t.co/AICKunRiGe

The sixth episode of the Bleach TYBW anime mostly focused on the conflict between Yhwach versus Yamamoto. However, there was a brief flashback sequence from before the fight started. Yhwach personally went to see Aizen in his prison cell, asking him for assistance.

Of course, Aizen doesn't take orders from anybody, so he refused Yhwach's call to action. The Quincy Emperor did consider him a "special threat" on the same level as Ichigo Kurosaki. At the very least, Yhwach respects Aizen's power level, which is very high praise coming from him.

The Bleach TYBW anime has been on a major roll over the past few weeks. Aizen only made a brief return, but it's very clear that he will be a major player in the ongoing war. He certainly won't be reduced to a mere cameo. Otherwise, the Quincy Emperor wouldn't factor him into his plans.

Aizen is so powerful that even Yhwach is wary of him

Keep in mind that Yhwach is a ridiculously strong fighter in the Bleach TYBW anime. With a swing of his sword, he was able to bifurcate Yamamoto, the most powerful Shinigami over the past thousand years. Yhwach is also smart enough to outplay the Gotei 13 leader with his ruthless tactics.

The sixth episode makes it clear that Yhwach is a monster. Even then, he exercises caution with Aizen, whom he deems a "special threat." Remember, the villain is still imprisoned with a seal to keep him in place. Yhwach is still not taking any chances with Aizen.

It's understandable why he would feel that way in the Bleach TYBW anime. Aizen is currently immortal due to the effects of Hogyoku. The villain's spiritual energy is also off the charts. Most importantly, he wields the most powerful Shikai in the series, Kyoka Suigetsu.

Fans cannot wait to see what Aizen does next

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Sōsuke Aizen, Bleach TYBW Anime Design Sōsuke Aizen, Bleach TYBW Anime Design https://t.co/1LefntMld3

It's hard to believe that Aizen won't be a deciding factor in the war between the Shinigami and Quincy. There's a reason why Yhwach considers him a "special threat" to watch out for, along the same lines as the main protagonist.

Aizen is definitely a wild card since he doesn't support either side in this conflict. If he were to be released somehow, he would shake the very foundations of the Thousand Year Blood War. Anime viewers cannot wait to see what the series has in store for the famous villain.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes