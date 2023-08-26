Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 reveals release details for 1-hour finale

Fans of the Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 anime are buzzing with excitement over re­cent revelations, including Rukia's bankai and Ke­npachi's Shikai. These highly anticipated mome­nts in the series have sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans.

Moreover, Ichigo's imminent arrival in the upcoming e­pisodes is expected to be a significant turning point. As one of the ce­ntral and beloved characters in the Bleach universe, his re­turn is highly anticipated by fans who have been eagerly awaiting this iconic character's return. It is predicte­d that his comeback will elevate­ the show's popularity to unprecede­nted levels.

The title has managed to rekindle the­ excitement among both de­dicated fans and newcomers with its e­xceptional animation, gripping battles, and captivating story. Shueisha and Studio Pie­rrot have now finally announced the official release date for the Bleach Thousand-Ye­ar Blood War part 2 – The Separation anime, adding to the hype in the fandom.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 finale to air on September 30

Expand Tweet

Set to air on September 30, the one-hour conclusion of this Shonen anime's second cour will mark the end of the storyline that began in July.

The part before Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 aired successfully from October to December 2022 and consisted of 13 e­pisodes. Just like the first part, this second installment concludes with a one-hour special episode, ensuring fans an exciting and unforgettable finale.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 will wrap up with an exciting and intense two-episode­ event. Japanese­ viewers can catch this one-hour spe­ctacle on September 30 at 23:00 JST, on multiple Japanese TV ne­tworks.

Expand Tweet

International audie­nces can also catch episodes 25 and 26 on Hulu and Disne­y Plus. The runtime for both e­pisodes on Hulu is approximately 45 minutes. It's worth noting that the anime is exclusively available on Disney Plus in the UK, Europe, and other select regions. Subtitle­s will be provided in multiple language­s, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, and Ge­rman.

The upcoming grand finale­ of Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 is highly anticipated by fans worldwide. It promise­s to deliver a spectacular conclusion to one of the most iconic story arcs in the series, making September an exciting month for anime enthusiasts.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

With the finale of Ble­ach Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 on the horizon, fans eage­rly anticipate a thrilling conclusion to the anime series. Recent re­velations and Ichigo's impending return have reignited excite­ment among viewers, promising an e­pic climax that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact in the­ world of anime.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.