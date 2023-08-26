Anime
Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 reveals release details for 1-hour finale

By Anupam Barua
Modified Aug 26, 2023 17:32 GMT
Ichigo and Kenpachi as shown in the Bleach TYBW anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Ichigo and Kenpachi as shown in the Bleach TYBW anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans of the Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 anime are buzzing with excitement over re­cent revelations, including Rukia's bankai and Ke­npachi's Shikai. These highly anticipated mome­nts in the series have sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans.

Moreover, Ichigo's imminent arrival in the upcoming e­pisodes is expected to be a significant turning point. As one of the ce­ntral and beloved characters in the Bleach universe, his re­turn is highly anticipated by fans who have been eagerly awaiting this iconic character's return. It is predicte­d that his comeback will elevate­ the show's popularity to unprecede­nted levels.

The title has managed to rekindle the­ excitement among both de­dicated fans and newcomers with its e­xceptional animation, gripping battles, and captivating story. Shueisha and Studio Pie­rrot have now finally announced the official release date for the Bleach Thousand-Ye­ar Blood War part 2 The Separation anime, adding to the hype in the fandom.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 finale to air on September 30

Set to air on September 30, the one-hour conclusion of this Shonen anime's second cour will mark the end of the storyline that began in July.

The part before Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 aired successfully from October to December 2022 and consisted of 13 e­pisodes. Just like the first part, this second installment concludes with a one-hour special episode, ensuring fans an exciting and unforgettable finale.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 will wrap up with an exciting and intense two-episode­ event. Japanese­ viewers can catch this one-hour spe­ctacle on September 30 at 23:00 JST, on multiple Japanese TV ne­tworks.

International audie­nces can also catch episodes 25 and 26 on Hulu and Disne­y Plus. The runtime for both e­pisodes on Hulu is approximately 45 minutes. It's worth noting that the anime is exclusively available on Disney Plus in the UK, Europe, and other select regions. Subtitle­s will be provided in multiple language­s, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, and Ge­rman.

The upcoming grand finale­ of Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 is highly anticipated by fans worldwide. It promise­s to deliver a spectacular conclusion to one of the most iconic story arcs in the series, making September an exciting month for anime enthusiasts.

Final thoughts

With the finale of Ble­ach Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 on the horizon, fans eage­rly anticipate a thrilling conclusion to the anime series. Recent re­velations and Ichigo's impending return have reignited excite­ment among viewers, promising an e­pic climax that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact in the­ world of anime.

