Does Gin Ichimaru come back in Bleach TYBW? Explained

One of the most famous anime characters of all time, Gin Ichimaru, made his first appearance in Bleach TYBW during the first cour. In a flashback, Gin was seen monitoring the status of the artificially created hollow, White, along with Aizen Sosuke and Tosen Kaname.

Since then, the enigmatic shinigami hasn't appeared in the events of Bleach TYBW. As such, several fans are curious about Gin Ichimaru and whether he will appear again. Undeniably, Gin's mysterious appearance has left a prominent impression on the viewers.

His intriguing demeanor has captivated the audience and left them wanting for more. Unfortunately, it's not possible for Gin to return to the events of the Great War, and there's a good reason for that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach manga.

Gin Ichimaru won't be coming back to Bleach TYBW

Expand Tweet

While Gin Ichimaru could have been a perfect candidate to aid the Shinigamis during the Great War, it won't be happening for obvious reasons. According to Tite Kubo's manga, Gin was killed by Aizen Sosuke during the Arrancar saga. As such, it's not possible for him to come back and join the battlefield in Bleach TYBW.

However, it's noteworthy that Gin Ichimaru appeared during the first cour of Bleach TYBW. In the episode titled Everything But The Rain The Rudiments, the silver-haired Shinigami was seen during a flashback, monitoring the actions of the White Hollow along with Aizen Sosuke and Tosen Kaname.

Gin as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Gin had his signature smile and exuded a mysterious aura through his brief screen presence. His unique personality and enigmatic stance prompted the new Bleach fans to ask whether Gin Ichimaru would come back in Bleach TYBW. However, as mentioned previously, it's not possible for Gin to come to the Shinigami's aid because he isn't alive anymore.

The reason behind Gin Ichimaru's death in Bleach

Expand Tweet

The grand narrative of Bleach initially portrayed Gin Ichimaru as a traitor, as he joined Aizen Sosuke and defected from the Soul Society. However, as the story unfolded, it was revealed that Gin's true purpose was something entirely different. His betrayal was a cover so that he could achieve his true goal.

During his childhood, Gin witnessed how Aizen Sosuke had used the power of Hogyoku to steal a portion of his friend Rangiku Matsumoto's soul. This incident enraged Gin, and he vowed to destroy Aizen for what he did to Rangiku.

Gin as seen in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Although he harbored a deep animosity towards Aizen, Gin realized that the only way to destroy Aizen would be to get as close to him as possible. So, he plotted and wore the garment of villainy to earn Aizen's trust. His snake-like personality allowed him to follow Aizen, despite hating him from the core of his heart.

Gin spent years with Aizen, analyzed his behavior and powers, and eventually learned the weakness of his Zanpakuto. After entering the real Karakura Town with Aizen and others, Gin started to roll his plans into motion.

Gin as seen in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Like a bolt of thunder, he attacked Aizen and created a hole in his heart. However, due to the powers of Hogyoku, Gin wasn't able to defeat Aizen Sosuke. The latter was able to heal his wound and kill Gin with ease.

Conclusion

Gin in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Had Gin been alive, he would have become a vital asset to the Shinigamis during the Great War in Bleach TYBW. His Bankai, Kamishini no Yari would have been the perfect weapon to defeat several high-ranked Sternritters.

Additionally, his experience as a Captain could also come to the fore. That being said, Gin's character was met with a perfect conclusion in the final arc of the Arrancar saga.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.