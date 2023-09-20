Bleach TYBW episode 24 preview hints at Yhwach encountering the Soul King's Royal Guard

Studio Pierrot has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Bleach TYBW episode 24. The episode, titled Too Early to Win, Too Late to Know, is set to be released on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11 PM JST. The anime will first be broadcast on TV TOKYO and other Japanese television networks, after which, it will be available on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Mayuri Kurotsuchi taking down zombie Hitsugaya using his special drug. Elsewhere, Byakuya Kuchiki and Shuhei Hisagi together defeated four Sternritters. That's when they got ambushed by PePe Waccabrada. However, following Mayuri's arrival on their battlefield, Liltotto killed PePe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach TYBW episode 24 preview hints at Nianzol's introduction

Senjumaru Shutara as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 24 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 24, titled Too Early to Win, Too Late to Know, will most likely pick up from the previous episode as Yhwach, Jugram Haschwalth, and Ishida Uryu reached the Soul King Palace in the previous episode. There they want to encounter the Soul King, but instead, they are set to be interrupted by the Soul King's Royal Guard.

Nianzol Weizol as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 24 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As evident from the preview synopsis, Senjumaru Shutara will be the first person to encounter the Quincy, She is set to ask the Father of the Quincy to fight her, however, she will instead be faced with a problematic situation. While it seemed like only three Quincy had reached the Soul King Palace, in reality, Yhwach was joined by Sternritter "W" The Wind - Nianzol Weizol.

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 24 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Given that Nianzol's ability allows him to control the wind, he is set to use it to block attacks directed at Yhwach. Therefore, despite Senjumaru Shutara's valiant efforts, none of her attacks are set to reach the Father of the Quincy. Hence, the upcoming episode could focus on the Royal Guard's efforts to take down the Sternritter.

Ganju as seen in Bleach TYBW preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Later, the episode is also set to focus on Ichigo and others, who are set to travel to the Soul King Palace. As evident from the preview, Ganju is set to join Ichigo, Orihime, Sado, and Yoruichi in the Squad 12 laboratory. However, it is yet to be seen if he will join them on their trip to the palace.

