Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more details

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 11 will be released on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo TV and its affiliated syndications. Following its release in Japan, the episode will be available for streaming on various platforms, such as Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel for the international audience.

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW focused on the battle between zombified Toshiro Hitsugaya versus Mayuri Kurotsuchi. The 12th Division Captain overcame his opponent and found a means to counter Giselle's Zombies. Elsewhere, Byakuya Kuchiki took on several Sternritters, including the Sternritter "L" Pepe Waccabrada.

Since the episode ended with Yhwach and his troops reaching the Royal Palace, fans are now looking forward to Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 11 and see what lies ahead in the story.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 11 will see the Squad Zero members in the action

Release date, time, and streaming details

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 11, titled Too Early To Win, Too Late To Know, is slated to release next week, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo TV and other Japanese affiliated networks, after which it will be available globally on multiple streaming platforms.

Fans residing in the USA can watch Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 11 exclusively on the Hulu streaming platform. Additionally, the episode can be streamed on Disney+ in selected countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

The next episode will also be available for streaming on Netflix. Furthermore, viewers from South and Southeast can also catch the next episode on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel, albeit with an Ultra Membership subscription.

The release dates and times for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 11 according to varying timezones and regions are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, September 23, 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, September 23, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, September 23, 3:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, September 23, 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, September 23, 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, September 23, 10:30 am

Philippine Standard Time: Saturday, September 23, 10:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, September 23, 11:30 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, September 24, 12 am

A brief recap of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 10

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 saw the zombified Toshiro Hitsugaya severely injuring Yumichika and Ikkaku before facing Mayuri Kurotsuchi. However, the 12th Division Captain's genius plan overwhelmed Toshiro, who found himself immobilized after being cast into an eternal loop.

Additionally, Mayuri countered Giselle's zombification technique by using a special drug. As a result, he was able to turn Giselle's zombified captains into his own Kurotsuchi Corpse Unit. Elsewhere, Byakuya Kuchiki fought against several Sternritters, including Candice and Robert. He even activated his Bankai Senbonzakura Kageyoshi against the Sternritter "N" Robert.

Byakuya's Bankai (Image via Pierrot)

As such, Byakuya was able to defeat multiple Sternritters on his own without breaking a sweat. The 6th Division Captain then found a formidable foe in the Sternritter Pepe Waccabrada. When he faced difficulty against Pepe's Schrift "The Love," Mayuri came to the rescue with his Kurotsuchi Corpse Unit. Following this, the zombified Kensei, Rangiko, and Rojuro severely injured Pepe.

Since Mayuri's Kurotsuchi Corpse Unit didn't know the meaning of love, Pepe's Schrift didn't work on them. Towards the end, Liltotto devoured an injured Pepe because he tried to get her and Meninas to kill each other. The episode ended with a scene featuring Yhwach, Uryu, and Haschwalth arriving at the Soul King's Palace.

What to expect in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 11

Yhwach, Uryu and Haschwalth (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 11 is likely to become one of the best episodes of this season, as the episode will see Squad Zero members in action for the first time. They will showcase their abilities, and fight against Yhwach and others. As such, the next episode promises to be a top-tier one in terms of the animation and the execution.

