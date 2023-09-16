Can Toshiro Hitsugaya be saved in Bleach TYBW? Explained

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW anime ended on a cliffhanger, as Toshiro Hitsugaya, the Captain of the 10th Division, turned up at the battlefield as a Zombie. According to the narrative, Hitsugaya was transformed into a Zombie by the Sternritter "Z" Giselle Gewelle. As such, the upcoming episode of Bleach TYBW will see Toshiro facing Mayuri Kurotsuchi and other Shinigamis.

Considering Toshiro is one of the most popular characters in Bleach, several fans are speculating about his eventual fate. So, will Toshiro be saved in Bleach TYBW?

Fans would like to know whether the author of Bleach, Tite Kubo, has provided the answer to this pertinent question in his manga. This article explains Toshiro Hitsugaya's eventual fate in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Bleach Thousand Year Blood War arc.

Toshiro Hitsugaya will be de-zombified by Mayuri Kurotsuchi but at the cost of a shortened life span in Bleach TYBW

According to the Bleach TYBW arc, the Captain of the 12th Division, Mayuri Kurotsuchi will be able to save Toshiro by de-zombifying him. However, this process would severely shorten the 10th Division Captain's life span, as mentioned in the manga. Nonetheless, Toshiro will be back to his original self, and participate in the later parts of the Great War.

So, how would Mayuri de-zombify the Captain, and bring him back to his original senses?

According to the Bleach manga, Toshiro was under complete control of Giselle Gewelle, who made him into one of her Zombie minions. As such, he unleashed a wave of ice with his Zanpakuto toward Yumichika and Ikkaku.

Toshiro as seen in the Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

His ruthlessness was at the forefront as he froze Ikkaku's right leg before stabbing him through the chest. He also slashed Yumichika, and Charlotte before charging towards Mayuri. The 12th Division Captain then suggested the Zombified Captain to help him test some medicines.

Although Toshiro managed to cut down Mayuri, the latter's genius allowed him to cast the Zombified captain under an eternal loop, before eventually immobilizing him with his Zanpakuto Ashisogi Jizou. He then injected a special drug into Toshiro which made his skin blacken and caused him to scream in agony. Mayuri then noticed zombified Kensei, Rojuro, and Rangiko appearing on the battlefield.

Mayuri as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

In the Bleach TYBW arc, Mayuri Kurotsuchi was able to take control of Giselle's zombies by using the special drug. Following his victory, he took the injured Toshiro Hitsugaya and Ranguku and placed them in a special container/capsule which allowed them to de-zombify and recover. However, as mentioned earlier, this process came at the cost of shortening their lifespan.

Later on in Bleach TYBW, the lieutenant of the 12th Division, Nemu Kurotsuchi brought the capsules to the Soul King's Palace. Following the battle against Pernida, one of the strongest members of the Schutzstaffel, Mayuri instructed Ikkaku and Yumichika to release Toshiro and Rangiku from the Capsules.

Bleach chapter 644 (Image via Tite Kubo)

Although it took some time for Mayuri to de-zombify Toshiro, he was successful. Fully recovered, the 10th Division Captain stood up and thanked Mayuri quietly for returning him back to his normal being. Although he knew that his life span was shortened, Toshiro didn't complain, because Mayuri saved his life.

Conclusion

Mayuri Kurotsuchi's genius allowed him to save Toshiro Hitsugaya, and revert him back from his zombified state. For the sake of the Seireitei, Mayuri could go to any extent. He knew that the Gotei 13 would require the powers of Hitsugaya later on, and thus he came up with a way to help Hitsugaya, albeit at the cost of his life span. Following the events, Toshiro went on to battle one of the strongest Schutzstaffel, Gerald Valkyre.

