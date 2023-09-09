Did Toshiro become a zombie in Bleach TYBW? Ending explained

The latest episode of Bleach TYBW anime has shocked the anime community with an unexpected ending. Titled Marching out the Zombies, the episode ended on a cliffhanger as Toshiro Hitsugaya, the 10th Division Captain of the Gotei 13, appeared as a zombie.

Following this, several fans have been asking, "What happened to Toshiro?." To answer it in simple terms, the Shinigami captain is now under the control of the Sternritter Z, Giselle Gewelle. However, it wasn't revealed when or how she was able to zombify Toshiro. Thankfully, that's where the infomative events of the manga comes in as it helps in shedding light on Toshiro's recent condition.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach anime and manga.

Toshiro Hitsugaya was turned into a zombie by Giselle with her Schrift Z (The Zombie) in Bleach TYBW

Expand Tweet

The shocking appearance of the 10th Division Captain at the end of the episode of Bleach TYBW has taken the internet by storm. Clad in a Sternitter's uniform, Toshiro Hitsugaya appeared when Giselle Gewelle called him out. It was visible that Hitsugaya was turned into a zombie by Giselle. However, how was she able to zombify the 10th Division Captain so easily?

Viewers of Bleach TYBW would know how Giselle's Schrift Z The Zombie works as it has already been shown in the series. In order to control and zombify a Shinigami, she only needs to splash her blood on them. Fans might remember how she was able to control a horde of Shinigami once they were soaked in her blood in episode 21. Gradually, she built an army of zombies, the evidence of which could be seen in the latest episode.

Giselle's zombie army in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

It appears that her Schrift also works on the Captain-level Shinigamis like Toshiro Hitsugaya. After regaining his stolen Bankai, the Captain of the 10th Division defeated the Sternritter Cang Du. However, following the battle, he collapsed due to extreme fatigue.

Just when he collapsed on the floor, a mysterious person, whose silhouette was only visible, appeared in the third episode of Bleach TYBW season 2. Turns out, the figure was none other than Giselle Gewelle, who reached the Shinigami Captain before he died and covered him in her blood. As it is, that's how the Sternritter Z was able to transform Toshiro Hitsugaya into a zombie.

Toshiro as seen in the episode (Image via Pierrot)

Despite being transformed into Giselle's zombie minion, Toshiro retains his original reflexes and strength because he wasn't dead at the time of his zombification. Furthermore, in chapter 596 of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War arc, Mayuri Kurotsuchi, the Captain of the 12th Division, deduced that Giselle's zombie conversion requires different quantities of blood depending on the spiritual pressure of the victim.

For low-ranked Shinigamis, only a single drop of blood would be enough to make them zombies. However, to transform someone with high spiritual pressure, such as a Captain-level Shinigami, the Sternritter Z must cover them large quantity of blood.

Giselle as seen in the episode (Image via Pierrot)

As explained in the manga, her blood must reach a high-level Shinigami's heart and other parts of the body for the zombification process to complete. While Toshiro's zombification process was off-screened, it's evident that Giselle bathed Toshiro in her blood and then put a Sternritter's clothes on him.

Thus, as of now, the zombified 10th Division Captain has become a trump card for Giselle to use against the Soul Reapers.

What happens to Toshiro next in Bleach TYBW?

Expand Tweet

Although the 10th Division Captain has been turned into a Zombie by Giselle, fans would like to know that he will eventually be saved by Mayuri Kurotsuchi in Bleach TYBW. While Toshiro, in his zombie state, might pose himself as a formidable opponent for Mayuri, the latter has a bag full of tricks ready for him.

As such, he will be able to free Toshiro from Giselle's control and eventually heal him later in the arc using a special de-zombification capsule. In other words, Toshiro will return once again to his normal state and battle Yhwach's army alongside the Shinigamis.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.