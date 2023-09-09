Link Click season 2 episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Link Click season 2 episode 11 will be released on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. CST (Chinese Standard Time). The episode will be available to watch on Bilibili with a subscription. Additionally, fans will be able to stream it on Crunchyroll. However, the date and time will vary according to different regions and time zones.

Produced by LAN Studio, the previous episode of Link Click Season 2 provided important details regarding the powers of Li Tianxi and Li Tianchen. Additionally, the episode revealed the positions of Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi in the narrative set by Li Tianchen.

Since the episode ended on a cliffhanger once again, fans are waiting patiently for Link Click season 2 episode 11 to see what lies ahead for the protagonists.

Link Click Season 2 episode 11 will see Cheng Xiaoshi facing Li Tianchen

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned above, the much-anticipated Link Click season 2 episode 11 will follow its original schedule and release on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. CST. Fans might like to know that the episode will be available for streaming on the Bilibili video-sharing platform.

Other than Bilibili, fans can watch it on Crunchyroll with a subscription. Meanwhile, all 11 episodes of the first season are also available on Crunchyroll for streaming.

Link Click season 2 episode 11 release date and timings according to varying timezones and regions are mentioned thus:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, September 14, 8 p.m.

Central Standard Time: Thursday, September 14, 10 p.m.

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, September 14, 11 p.m.

British Standard Time: Friday, September 15, 4 a.m.

Central European Time: Friday, September 15, 5 a.m.

Indian Standard Time: Friday, September 15, 8:30 a.m.

Philippine Standard Time: Friday, September 15, 11 a.m.

Australian Central Standard Time: Friday, September 15, 12:30 p.m.

A brief recap of Link Click Season 2 episode 10

The previous episode of Link Click season 2 saw Cheng Xiaoshi in Lu Guang's body chasing after who appeared to be Li Tianxi. Shockingly, he was forced out of the picture after making contact with her. On the other side, Chen Xiao and Qiao Ling decoded the true powers of the twins.

According to them, Li Tianchen, the older sibling, could directly possess someone through physical contact, whereas her sister could do it through photos. However, like Tianchen, she didn't have the ability to control their actions. By possessing someone through an image, Tianxi could only find out about their memories and visions.

A clip from the episode (LAN Studios)

Thus, Cheng figured out that he was forced out of the picture by none other than Li Tianchen. In other words, the person whom he thought was Tianxi was actually Tianchen in disguise. The episode further revealed that Li Tianchen had been using his and his sister's powers to put his plans into motion.

The implication was that Tianxi might not have been acting freely. Several flashbacks showed the twins were actually using their powers to control people. According to the episode's narrative, it was also revealed that Qian Lin and Tianchen had kept Lu Guang hostage for their ultimate plan.

Li Tianxi possessed by Li Tianchen (Image via LAN Studios)

They wanted to exchange Guang for Cheng Xiaoshi and use his powers to rewrite history. In order to save his friend, Cheng agreed and went to the stipulated location. However, it was apparent that he had a plan in mind.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger as an unexpected explosion occurred just as Lu Guang and Qian Lin were about to make it out of the building.

What to expect in Link Click season 2 episode 11?

Cheng Xiaoshi as seen in Link Click Season 2 (Image via LAN Studios)

According to the previews of Link Click season 2 episode 11, Cheng Xiaoshi will be facing Li Tianchen. It seems that Lu Guang and Qian Lin were able to survive the explosion. However, it remains to be seen how Xiaoshi handles the adverse situation.

