The Eminence in Shadow season 2 confirms release date with a new key visual, more characters and their cast revealed

The Eminence in Shadow season 2's release date was announced on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, on the anime's official website. As per official reports, the second season of the series will premiere on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, making it a part of the Fall 2023 anime season lineup. A brand new key image was also part of the recent announcement, apart from the release date reveal.

In addition, the announcement also revealed the additional two characters and cast members for the 12-episode season. With season 2 of The Eminence in Shadow now premiering in October, fans are elated that they did not have to wait long since season 1 concluded this year in February 2023.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 introduces two new characters, Elisabeth and 559

According to newly available details from the anime's official website, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. The episodes will be released every Wednesday at 10:30 pm JST. Fans can check the time zones below:

6:30am PT

7:30am MST

8:30am CT

9:30am EST

2:30pm BST

3:30pm European Time

7:00pm IST

As for the new key visual, it features the cast from the first season, including Cid Kagenou, Claire Kagenou, Princess Rose Oriana, Alpha, and other supporting characters. Interestingly, the key visual also featured fresh faces like Mary, Yukime, and two more newcomers from The Eminence in Shadow season 2, Elisabeth and 559.

Additionally, the anime will be broadcast on various Japanese television channels, including TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS NTV, AT-X, and others. Later, the anime will also be accessible on ABEMA and d Anime Store. Furthermore, since the first season was streamed on HIDIVE, the second season is also planned to be broadcast there, with both English subtitles and an English dub. Thus, viewers can access the episodes of the new season on HIDIVE.

Eminence in Shadow season 2 is produced by Nexus, with Kazuya Nakanishi in the director's seat for the second time. In addition, Kanichi Katou, known for Black Clover, also returned for season 2 and is in charge of script composition.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 cast

The first episode of The Eminence in Shadow season 2 premiered during the Anime Expo in July 2023. As per reports, the previous season's cast is expected to return for the upcoming season as well. These include Rina Hidaka as Claire Kagenou, Seichiro Yamashita as Cid Kagenou, Asami Seto as Alpha, Ai Fairouz as Delta, and others. However, the second season will also introduce a slew of new characters.

Ai Kakuma, who played Eris Boreas Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, will play vampire hunter Mary, while Shizuka Ito, who played Ellen Mira Mathers in Date a Live, will play Yukime, a ruthless and cold enchantress of White Tower. In addition, Tomokazu Sugita, who is best known for playing Gintoki Sakata in Gintama, will play Crimson, and Tsuyoshi Koyama, who played Gensuru in Hunter X Hunter, will play Juggernaut of the Black Tower.

Along with the abovementioned cast members, 559 and Elisabeth's cast members have also been made public. Elisabeth will be played by Saori Hayami, best known for her role as Yor Forger in Spy x Family, and 559 will be played by Miku Ito, widely known for her role as Grete in Spy Classroom.

