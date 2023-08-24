Black Clover: Why the manga's move is actually good news for the anime's return

In a surprising development, the Black Clover manga will no longer be released weekly in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump but will instead be published in Jump Giga. This transition, while initially met with skepticism, holds promising implications for the future of the anime. Even Yuki Tabata, the creator of this beloved series, has explained the challenges of keeping up with the relentless weekly release schedule.

This action not only gives the manga team a break but also creates a window of opportunity for the return of the anime. By looking at examples provided by previous popular manga-to-anime adaptations, such as the most recent victorious comeback of Bleach, we can predict the return of the Black Clover anime and better art for the manga.

Why Black Clover is going in the right direction

By adjusting the Black Clover manga's publication timing to every three months, Yuki Tabata made a wise decision. The weekly timetable was extremely rigorous, so this choice was taken to raise the caliber of the plot. With additional time, Tabata can develop a stronger plot.

The Black Clover anime was put on hold owing to a shortage of source material. The abrupt change in the manga, however, could open the door for the much-awaited comeback of the anime.

The manga's continuous publishing in Japan and abroad is an important consideration in this case. In addition to keeping the fan base interested, this regular release of new volumes gives the anime adaptation plenty of material to work with.

The popularity of the Black Clover film, Sword of the Wizard King, supports the case for a new season of the anime. The success of the film and the ongoing interest in the manga indicate that the fan base is eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite characters and plot arcs on the screen.

Learning from the past

There are several examples of manga-to-anime adaptations that may be used to contrast this circumstance. Consider the situation of Bleach, whose animation was halted because it was catching up to the manga. The Thousand-Year Blood War, the last arc, was given the time it needed to develop properly despite the break.

The manga artist for Bleach, Tite Kubo, admitted that the last arc of the series was hurried because of scheduling conflicts, and many of its aspects didn't make sense. It's probable that Kubo would have consented to the change if given the option to switch to a different schedule period.

Giving the writers the required time to develop a captivating story has been shown to be effective in the ultimate anime adaptation of this arc, which has since been released and has been acclaimed as a triumph. It nearly took 10 years for the anime to come back, but that might not be the case with Black Clover.

The advantages of such changes are made clear by drawing comparisons between Black Clover's move to Jump Giga and other successful manga transitions, such as Chainsaw Man's switch to digital publishing. The continued popularity of Chainsaw Man following its changeover demonstrates the increased options and creative freedom that digital serialization provides.

Another motivating example is Gintama's spectacular comeback after being first canceled. Gintama returned to fans' hearts, demonstrating that a break may result in a successful revival, just like Black Clover's manga is still being published.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

