Mushoku Tensei season 2 release schedule: All episodes & when they arrive

The long-awaited second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has finally arrived, with the first episode premiering on July 3, 2023. Fans of the series were excited as the news about the highly anticipated second season surfaced. With the success of the initial season, viewers eagerly awaited Rudeus Greyrat's continued journey, and their patience has now been rewarded.
The second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will be released in a split cour format, allowing viewers to indulge in two parts. The first part will be airing this summer, while the second part is scheduled for release next spring.
Mushoku Tensei season 2 will be split into two cours, the first of which will be airing this year
The first part of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will comprise 13 episodes. With the first episode having premiered on July 3, 2023, the next episodes is scheduled for weekly release every Sunday. Going by the schedule, the final episode of this season 2 part 1 is set to air on September 25.
The second part of Mushoku Tensei season 2 will consist of 12 episodes. The first episode is scheduled to premiere on April 4, 2024, followed by the remaining episodes airing weekly. Finally, the second part will conclude with its final episode on July 24, 2024.
Here is the schedule for Part 1 of Mushoku Tensei season 2:
The cast and crew of Mushoku Tensei season 2
The cast of Mushoku Tensei season 2 remains unchanged from the first season. As such, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka has reprised his role as Rudeus Greyrat, with Ai Kayano as Roxy Migurdia and Sora Amamiya as Eris Boreas Greyrat.
The production studio for Mushoku Tensei season 2 also remains the same, i.e., Studio Bind, just like the first season. However, there have been changes in key personnel. Hiroki Hirano has taken over as the director, replacing Manabu Okamoto from the previous season. As for scripting, Toshiya Ono has replaced Manabu Okamoto as the scriptwriter for the second season.
Recap of Mushoku Tensei season 1
Season 1 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation took viewers on an enthralling journey through a vibrant and magical world. The focal point of the story was Rudeus Greyrat, a socially awkward and unemployed 34-year-old who died in a tragic accident only to be reborn as a newborn baby in a fantastical realm. Driven by the desire to redeem himself and grow, Rudeus embarked on an extraordinary path filled with valuable lessons.
In the first season of Mushoku Tensei, Rudeus's remarkable transformation was impressive as he embraced his new life and made a commitment to personal growth. Guided by his wise and formidable father figure, Paul, Rudeus went on a journey of magical training, where his exceptional talent for the arcane arts became evident soon.
As the story unfolded, Rudeus encountered a diverse group of characters who profoundly impacted his journey. One such individual was Sylphiette, his childhood friend, who was endowed with beauty and kindness but was burdened by a tragic past.
Together, they navigated the intricate complexities of their world, forging an unbreakable bond in the process. Additionally, Rudeus found friendship in Roxy, an adept adventurer and his initial mentor. Through her guidance and invaluable life lessons she imparted upon him, he honed his magical abilities.
