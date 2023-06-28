Mushoku Tensei season 2 reveals episode 0 special preview ahead of release

Mushoku Tensei season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated titles of the Summer of 2023. Following the first season of Studio Bind's television anime adaptation of author Rifujin na Magonote and illustrator Shirotaka's light novel series, fans couldn't wait for more.

Now, with the release of Mushoku Tensei season 2 finally at hand, fans can hardly contain their excitement to see protagonist Rudeus Greyrat continue making the best of his second life. Originally published via the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in November 2012, a manga adaptation and print release with illustrations soon followed.

Likewise, with the novel, light novel, and manga adaptations having been completed for quite some time now, fans are excited to see the anime series reach the same point. While Mushoku Tensei season 2 is certainly the next of many steps toward this goal, it seems that fans are getting an extra treat alongside the season's premiere.

Mushoku Tensei season 2 episode 0 preview introduces two new characters to the series

The latest preview images for Mushoku Tensei season 2 are seemingly focused on an upcoming "episode 0" of the season, which will introduce two brand new characters. Per the preview, these characters are named Ariel and Silent Fitz, and will likely prove to be a major part of Rudeus' journey throughout the series' second season.

Fans will know more about this on Sunday, July 2, 2023, when Mushoku Tensei season 2 finally premieres. Per the website, episode 0 will be entitled Guardian Fritz and its synopsis reads:

"The second princess, Ariel, was attacked by a monster that suddenly appeared in the royal garden of the Asura Kingdom. While her bodyguards were destroyed by monsters, what appeared there was…!? Years passed, and in the royal palace where the air of power struggle for succession to the throne swirled, a person called 'Silent Fitz' appeared."

The series focuses on the central protagonist Rudeus Greyrat, originally from Earth as an unnamed 34-year-old Japanese NEET. After being evicted from his home following his parents' death, he skips the funeral and concludes that his life was ultimately pointless. However, he intercepts a speeding truck in order to save the lives of a group of teenagers, pulling one of them out of harm's way before dying.

He's then reborn in a world of sword and sorcery in the body of a baby, eventually realizing his new identity to be Rudeus Greyrat. Being highly skilled at magic from a young age, Rudes promises not to waste his new opportunity at life, set to imminently begin.

