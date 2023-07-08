Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 preview teases Rudeus’ explosive return

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 preview has set the entire fandom ablaze with the return of Rudeus Greyrat, who was heavily missed in the special episode or episode 0. As the premiere was all about Sylphy’s transition to Silent Fritz and exploring her new journey with Ariel, Grabell, and Luke, characters from the previous season had to sit out.

However, the wait for Mushoku Tensei fans is finally over, as the beloved protagonist returns to the screen after a year-and-a-half-long wait. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 is titled The Brokenhearted Mage, which unambiguously reflects the emotional state of Rudeus as he struggles to overcome the pain of Eris abandoning him.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

Rudeus's return in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 creates hype among fans

As seen in the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 PV, Rudeus is beginning his journey to the city of Rosenberg with his new party, Counter Arrow. Rosenberg is the northern part of the Central Continent, comprising more than five kingdoms, including the Asura Kingdom.

As the title proclaims, the first episode is expected to dwell more on how Rudeus keeps up after Eris leaves him out of the blue, with only a letter stating they weren’t compatible.

Rudeus will be continuing his journey to find his mother, Zenith Greyrat, as he asserted during the finale of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 1. He will encounter Counter Arrow, an Adventure Guild, an infamous crew of the Northern lands, who will be assisting Rudeus on his journey to look for his mother's whereabouts.

As described in the original light novel series of Rifujin no Magonote, moments before encountering the sad and depressed Rudeus, the Counter Arrow members were promoted to Rank-B. Later, the crew decided to head to the Duchy of Basherant to get better quests.

However, as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 PV, the team has expected to unanimously agree upon making Rudeus a part of Counter Arrow.

Below is the complete list of the new cast members of the Counter Arrow:

Timothy - Wataru Hatano (Gajeel Redfox in Fairy Tail and Hitoshi Shinsou in My Hero Academia)

Suzanne - Yuu Kobayashi (Sasha Blouse in Attack on Titan and Noi in Dorohedoro)

Sara - Haruka Shiraishi (Asirpa in Golden Kamuy and Kirie Motoba in Himouto! Umaru-chan)

Mimir - Chiharu Sawashino (Banri Settsu in A3! Season Spring & Summer and Ritsu Shikishima in Caligula)

Patris - Itaru Yamamoto (Gaston ion Re:Zero and Robber in No Game No Life)

A still of Rudeus with Counter Arrow, as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 preview (Image via Bind)

Counter Arrow comprises Timothy, the leader of the party, who is the Rear Guard Mage. Suzanne, the vice leader of Counter Arrow, is positioned as the Vanguard with Patris. Lastly, Mimir is the Rear Guard Healer. So, given Rudeus’ current status, he will be expected to be the Rear Guard Mage in Counter Arrow alongside Timothy.

A horde of monstrous Snow Bears will ambush Rudeus and his newfound crew, as seen in the teaser. For light novel readers, this sudden change by the studio will be surprising, as in the original works of Rifujin, the party gets attacked by numerous Snow Buffaloes. Rudeus will showcase his fire magic proficiency by channeling his anger and resentment.

