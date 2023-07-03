Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 0 sets the stage for Fitz and Ariel’s new journey

Acting as a bridge between the first and the second season, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 0 sees the debut of Ariel Anemoi Asura, the second princess of the Asura Kingdom. As Ariel has just made her debut in the second installment, there is still much to learn about her character.

In addition, the fandom was hyped to see Sylphiette/Sylphy, a familiar face in the series and a pivotal character from the previous season, who now goes by the alias Fitz. As Slphy has no recollection of what happened to her village and all the people, she will be embarking on a journey to find answers. However, before that, she will tag along with the princess to help her in her quest.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 0 gives Sylphy her new purpose

The coincidental trespassing

Sylphiette lands on the monstrous boar's head and eventually kills the beast, as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 0 (Image via Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 0 kicked off with Ariel having breakfast while her two personal knights, Luke Notos Greyrat and Derrick Redbat, stayed on guard.

With higher expectations from Ariel, Derrick expected her to inherit the throne. However, she preferred to stay away from all the politics of the Asura Kingdom and loved enjoying her time alone, doing as she pleased.

Suddenly, a monstrous boar rushed toward Ariel and killed Derrick with one swoop. Meanwhile, Sylphy, who somehow got teleported to the Asura Kingdom and had been falling from the sky for a while, landed directly on the Silver Palace.

Using her air magic, Sylphy inadvertently crushed the boar’s head, which also helped her land safely with minimal injuries.

After waking up from unconsciousness, Sylphy had an audience with the princess, who told her she’d be imprisoned for trespassing. However, as the former saved her life, the latter wanted to return the favor by finding her family. Ariel altered Sylphy’s appearance to conceal her identity and named her Fitz.

The masked animosity of Asura Kingdom’s Dynastic heirs

Grabell's debut in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 0 (Image via Bind)

After Luke listed her itinerary, Ariel greeted all the guests with her knights at the royal banquet hall.

Upon meeting Ariel, Pilemon asked her not to forget about their appointment, where he’d discuss her safety matters. Intruding on their conversation, Grabin greeted Ariel and tried to mock Pilemon, blaming him in a roundabout way for stealing the best portion of the cake every year.

In Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 0, Ariel took to the stage to give a harmonious performance with her beautiful vocal skills that entranced everyone.

Elsewhere, Fitz, who was left stranded amidst a huge crowd, was panicking. Later the next day, Ariel met Pilemon as promised, and they both discussed the security concerns.

After Pilemon left, concerned for her family and friends, Fitz asked Ariel if there was any news. As everyone from the Buena Village was scattered around the world, it was hard for Ariel to track Fitz’s close ones due to limited authority. To comfort Fitz, Ariel asked her to share a bed with her to help her get over her nightmares.

Grabell’s Coup d'état

While discussing Ariel’s influence overshadowing his popularity in the Asura Kingdom, Grabell seconded his advisor Darius’ plan for orchestrating a coup. With Grabell being fixated on inheriting the throne, he wanted Ariel out of the picture.

After Fitz showed up in her room, Ariel started teasing her by pretending to have a romantic interest in her. Ariel revealed that she was also being haunted by her nightmares, where all she could see was Derrick being killed by the Boar on a loop.

Ariel promised Fitz that she would be there for her at every step. With Fitz by her side, the princess was relieved.

Later at night, Ariel was attacked by a mysterious assassin. However, Fitz saved her by defeating the killer using her air magic. Despite being grazed by the assassin’s poisonous blade, Fitz was able to negate its effect due to her proficiency in Healing Magic.

Ariel knew that she had no option other than to leave the kingdom. However, she proclaimed that she would return to inherit the throne of Asura as their rightful Queen after forging ties with powerful foreign dignitaries. Ariel wanted to relieve Fitz from her duties. However, the latter declined the offer and swore to be by her side. Together with Fitz and Luke, Ariel set out on her new quest.

Final thoughts on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 0

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 0 was not the season's pilot, but more of a special episode that, as it proclaimed days before the release, highlighted Ariel and Silent Fritz. Besides giving Sylphiette a new look, the episode has also shown a little character development, which could help her evolve in her journey.

With her debut, Ariel quickly became a fan-favorite character due to her charming and whimsical personality. Also, on the other hand, despite not having any interest in inheriting the throne, she seemed to be more politically correct than her elder half-brother, Grabell.

Overall, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 0 did a perfect job as an interim episode. As Sylphiette’s return has hyped the entire fandom, many are now hyped to see if she will reunite with Rudeus in the coming installment.

