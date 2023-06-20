Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 reveals episode count

Rifujin no Magonote’s Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 is finally around the corner, and fans couldn’t stop their excitement to see the return of their favorite characters. Since the first season ran for 23 episodes in two consecutive cours, it was anticipated that the next installment would also follow a similar pattern.

However, much to fans' surprise, it has been revealed that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 is listed for 25 episodes, which means the sequel will have two more episodes than the first season. It was also unveiled that the season will be divided into two cours where part 1 will run for 12 episodes and part 2 will comprise 13 episodes.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 1 will kick off from volume 7 of the light novel series

Tanuki Bingus @SugoiBingus TV Anime "Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II" (Season 2) – Broadcast for 02 Split Cours with total 25 episodes. TV Anime "Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II" (Season 2) – Broadcast for 02 Split Cours with total 25 episodes. https://t.co/MLD44gZnUU

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 1 will likely begin from the seventh volume of the light novel series, commencing the Mid-Level Adventurer arc. Given part 1 of the first season adapted the first three volumes, comprising three arcs, the first cour of season 2 is also expected to cover volumes 7-9, including Mid-Level Adventurer Arc, University Arc part 1, and University Arc part 2.

The second part will also follow the same pattern, covering volumes 10-12, comprising Newlyweds Arc, Sisters Arc, and Labyrinth Arc. With the second cour, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will conclude the Adolescence Period.

Bam²⁵ @The25thNigga We finally getting Mushoku Tensei back next month We finally getting Mushoku Tensei back next month ❤️ https://t.co/SHL6lnQXfQ

The coming season will see the brokenhearted Rudeus embarking on a new journey to the bustling city of Rosenburg in hopes of reuniting with his long-lost mother, Zenith Greyrat. As Eris’ abandonment left a deep scar on his heart, Rudeus will be undertaking life-threatening jobs that will mostly be an A-ranked missions.

Wrestling with his emotions and confronting his inner restlessness, Rudeus will be moving forward, facing the challenges that are becoming an obstacle for him to reunite with his mother and find solace.

ZeroDS. @zerods_ Mushoku Tensei S2 will have 25 episodes. Mushoku Tensei S2 will have 25 episodes. https://t.co/NjRZdMzWfz

The synopsis of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation from Seven Seas Entertainment, its English publisher, reads as:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck!

It continues:

Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Will is indeed Zupper (Intro Arc) @ZupperWill 30. Mushoku Tensei Season 1 (Rewatch)



This was one of the most enjoyable rewatches I've ever done. My appreciation for this series has grown and it solidified its placement on my top 10 anime of all time. Cannot wait for season 2 in July 30. Mushoku Tensei Season 1 (Rewatch)This was one of the most enjoyable rewatches I've ever done. My appreciation for this series has grown and it solidified its placement on my top 10 anime of all time. Cannot wait for season 2 in July https://t.co/wnJI64Q9wm

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 1 will release on July 2, 2023, on TOKYO MX and BS11 at 12:00 am JST. Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and other pertinent broadcasting networks in Japan will also run the episode later.

Crunchyroll included both parts of the first season in its catalog and will also be streaming the second season worldwide as the anime series airs.

Poll : 0 votes