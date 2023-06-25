Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 release date, where to watch, countdown, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 will release on July 2, 2023. After almost a year-long hiatus from the series OVA, the most awaited sequel has been green-lit, and the journey of Rudeus Greyrat is now finally resuming. The news was made public during the pre-screening of the unaired episode, which is the OVA, Eris the Goblin Slayer.

On May 26, 2023, the anime, besides announcing the release date with a new promotional teaser, also revealed five new characters who will be playing a crucial role in Rudeus’ journey to Rosenburg and will assist him in missions that will usually be of A-rank and higher. The coming season will also shed light on why Eris left Rudeus out of the blue.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 release date and timings for all regions

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 will air this Sunday, July 2, 2023, on Tokyo MX, BS11 at 12:00 am JST. KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and other pertinent syndications will also run the episode later. For international fans, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The globally acclaimed anime streaming giant has also made the previous installments of the series available on its platform. Below is the complete release schedule for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 11 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 1, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, July 1, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 2, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, July 1, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, June 1, 12 am

The cast and staff of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

Fans of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will be relieved to learn that the entire staff and cast members of the original series will be reprising their roles in season 2. Additionally, the sequel will see the debut of five more characters and their cast members. The season will run for 25 episodes, divided into two separate cours.

Here’s the list of the new characters who will likely be introduced in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1:

Sara - Haruka Shiraishi (Asirpa in Golden Kamuy)

Suzanne - Yuu Kobayashi (Sasha Blouse in Attack on Titan)

Timothy - Wataru Hatano (Gajeel Redfox in Fairy Tail)

Mimir - Chiharu Sawashiro (Banri Setsu in A3! Season Spring & Summer)

Patris - Itaru Yamamoto (Gaston in Re:Zero)

Soldat Heckler - Kousuke Toriumi (Guido Mista in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 will kick off acting as a bridge between the second season and the OVA, Eris the Goblin Slayer. The episode will see how Rudeus has been coping since Eris abandoned him, with only a letter that she left behind, explaining how they weren’t a good match.

The episode will also prepare Rudeus for his new journey to Rosenburg to look for his mother's whereabouts, Zenith Greyrat. Sylphiette and her crew, including Sara, Suzanne, Timothy, Mimir, Patris, and Soldat, will help Rudeus accomplish his quest.

