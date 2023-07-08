Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 announces release window for part 2

Season 2 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation premiered on July 3 with its introductory Episode 0. Recently, keeping up the anticipation for the upcoming episode of Season 2, the anime has officially revealed the number of episodes Season 2 will have along with the release window for the second cour of the season.

Mushoku Tensei is based on the original light novel series written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Shirotaka. The first season of the anime concluded way back in 2021. The following year, it was announced that it had been renewed for season 2, which will also be split into two cours, as it was in the previous season.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 reveals episode count

The 2nd cour is scheduled for April 2024!



The 2nd cour is scheduled for April 2024!

More: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is listed for 25 episodes!

According to reports, the second cour or Part 2 of the second season of Mushoku Tensei will arrive next year on April 2024. Additionally, it has also been revealed that Season 2 will run for a total of 25 episodes.

Much to the delight of the fans, the news of the release window for the second cour was announced before Episode 1 of Season 2 even hit the screen. So far, Season 2 of Mushoku Tensei has debuted, with Episode 0 premiering on July 3, 2023. The upcoming Episode 1, titled The Brokenhearted Mage, is scheduled for release on Monday, July 10, 2023.

An illustrative introduction to the teaser preview for Episode 1 released by the official website of the anime and its YouTube channel has been uploaded recently. It reads,

“Rudeus set out to find his mother, Zenith. However, he was unable to get out of the depths of despair after Eris disappeared. Rudeus, who met Sarah and Suzanne of the adventurer party "Counter Arrow" in a carriage heading to the northern land, accompanies Counter Arrow for a certain request at the adventurer's guild.”

Episode 0, titled Guardian Fitz, as evident from the numbering, is more of a special episode than the actual season debut. It set the stage for what the new season has to offer. The episode introduced Ariel Anemoi, the second princess of the Asura Kingdom, the place that serves as the core setting of the episode.

Anime: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

#無職転生 #MushokuTensei Rudy's wish for girls to fall from the sky came true!Anime: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Rudy's wish for girls to fall from the sky came true! 😆Anime: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2#無職転生 #MushokuTensei https://t.co/AcAQbypis9

Seven Seas Entertainment, which holds the license for publishing the English-translated version of the original light novels of Mushoku Tensei, introduces the story as follows,

"Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!"

Both the first and second seasons of Mushoku Tensei are available for streaming on platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

