The Eminence in Shadow season 2 reveals October release date and opening theme in latest trailer

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Kadokawa unveiled a new promotional video for The Eminence in Shadow season 2, a highly anticipated sequel television anime series. Within, fans learned of the opening theme song for the upcoming season, the song’s artist, and the series’ Fall 2023 release window.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is the continuing television anime adaptation of author Daisuke Aizawa and illustrator Tozai’s original light novel series of the same name. The first season of the television anime adaptation premiered in October 2022, ending in February 2023 after 20 episodes.

Fans are incredibly excited as the highly anticipated sequel season is set to imminently return following this latest announcement. Hopefully, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 can continue keeping fans as happy and excited as its predecessor did during its upcoming run.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 set to premiere on October 4, 2023

Expand Tweet

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is set to premiere on Japanese broadcast television on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The series will initially premiere on AT-X on October 4 at 10.30 pm Japanese Standard Time. The series will begin streaming domestically on ABEMA and d Anime Store 30 minutes after its AT-X premiere. The series will then premiere on Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS NTV at varying times over the next two-hour window.

Internationally, the series will stream on HIDIVE with English subtitles for the original Japanese audio and an English dub. The second season’s opening theme, revealed and previewed in the latest promotional video, will be the song Grayscale Dominator by music duo OxT. The two previously performed HIGHEST, the opening theme song for the series’ first season.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 will see the first studio’s main staff return at studio Nexus, with Kazuya Nakanishi directing the series. Makoto Iino is adapting Tozai’s original light novel character designs for animation. Kanichi Katou is overseeing the series scripts, while Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music for the series.

Expand Tweet

The series first began serialization as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in May 2018 and was then published by Kadokawa with art from Tozai in November 2018.

A manga adaptation with art from Anri Sakano was launched in Kadokawa’s Comp Ace magazine in December 2018. A spinoff manga with art from Seta U, titled The Eminence in Shadow - Shadow Side Story, launched in Comp Ace in July 2019.

HIDIVE describes the series as follows:

“Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world.

"Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!”

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.