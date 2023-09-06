Is Sailor Moon manga over? Status explained

Written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi, the Sailor Moon manga takes the readers on a fantastical journey filled with plenty of magic, adventure, drama, and romance. Takeuchi, with her artistic brilliance, penned a compelling story featuring Usagi Tsukino as the eponymous character.

The narrative of Sailor Moon manga invites the readers to the magical adventure of Usagi as she sets off in search of a magical artifact, the Legendary Silver Crystal. The captivating story sees Usagi leading her comrades, the Sailor Soldiers, and battling against villains to prevent the destruction of the world.

Since Sailor Moon is considered a classic manga series of all time, new fans who have just gotten into the series have been asking, "Is Sailor Moon manga over?". This article explains the status of the manga and also explores other details regarding the series.

The Sailor Moon manga series ended its serialization in 1997

Fans who are interested in the status of the Japanese manga may like to know that the series ran from 1991 to 1997 in Kodansha's shoujo magazine, Nakayoshi. 52 chapters (Acts) of Takeuchi's vintage manga series were collected into 18 tankobon volumes. On the other hand, the short stories of Sailor Moon ran simultaneously in Runrun Magazine.

A few years after the Japanese release, an English version of the original edition was released by Tokyopop (Mixx). Later on, in 2003, the main story of the Sailor Moon manga was re-released into 12 Shinzoban volumes comprised of 60 chapters. Moreover, this new edition was titled Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. Ten individual short stories from the manga were also collected in two Shinzoban volumes.

Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation)

Since then, the series has seen many re-releases into different editions, with the latest being the all-color Kanzeban edition. Notably, Kodansha Comics US re-released the English version of the Sailor Moon manga (Eternal Edition) in 2018. Additionally, Kodansha has also released the manga in a digital version, which is available for purchase on several digital platforms, such as ComiXology, Kobo, and more.

Officially, Takeuchi's manga series is comprised of five main story arcs covering 60 chapters. Other than the main story, the manga also has an additional ten short story chapters. A prequel arc named Codename: Sailor V, comprised of 16 chapters, can also be read to better understand the storyline. Since the manga series has ended its serialization, fans can binge-read the series anytime they want to.

What to expect in Sailor Moon manga?

The Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation)

As mentioned earlier, the Sailor Moon manga has captivated its fans for years with its magical adventures. It's an epic tale of romance, friendship, and fantasy that revolves around Usagi Tsukuno and her comrades, who must save the world from destruction.

Kodansha US has provided a short synopsis of the manga series, which reads as follows:

"Usagi Tsukino is a normal girl until she meets up with Luna, a talking cat, who tells her that she is Sailor Moon. As Sailor Moon, Usagi must fight evils and enforce justice, in the name of the Moon and the mysterious Moon Princess. She meets other girls destined to be Sailor Senshi (Sailor Scouts), and together, they fight the forces of evil!"

The anime adaptation of the manga

Naoko Takeuchi's revolutionary manga series, Sailor Moon, has inspired TV anime and animated film adaptations. Under the production of Toei Animation, the TV anime series based on the original 52 chapters was released on March 7, 1992, and ran till February 8, 1997, with multiple sequels covering major arcs of the story.

Later on, an alternate version titled Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal was released in 2014. Moreover, the manga has also inspired many successful animated films in Japan.

