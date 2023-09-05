Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 11 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 11 is slated to release on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its other affiliated channels in Japan. Additionally, the episode will be available earlier on AT-X at 9 pm JST. International fans who are waiting for the next episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R can watch it on various streaming platforms as well.

The previous episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R saw an interesting turn of events as Aki finally learned the truth about the past from Yoshino. The episode also focused on Fujinomiya and Kujuro and saw Makabe finding the right White Day gift for Aki. Since the tenth installment of the season ended on a dramatic note, fans are excited for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 11 and to see what lies ahead for Aki and Makabe.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 11 will follow the shocking development of Aki and Makabe's relationship

Release date, time and where to watch

To reiterate, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 11 will be released on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11 pm JST, in Tokyo MX, KBS Tokyo, BS Fuji, and other affiliated syndications. As mentioned earlier, the episode is also slated to broadcast earlier on AT-X at 9 pm JST.

The international audience won't be deprived of the fun, as Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 11 will be available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform. Additionally, fans can also watch the episode on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel for free.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 11 release dates and times, according to varying timezones and regions, are mentioned thus:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, September 11, at 7 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, September 11, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, September 11, at 10 am

British Standard Time: Monday, September 11, at 3 pm

Central European Time: Monday, September 11, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, September 11, at 7:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, September 12, at 12:30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, September 11, at 11 am

A brief recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10

In the previous episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R, Aki Adagaki learned the truth about the past from Yoshino. The latter also added that it was entirely her fault that Makabe sought revenge against Aki. On the other side, Makabe's sister asked him if she would get to meet his girlfriend. Together, they also shared a beautiful moment by making a snowman.

A flashback saw Kojuro confronting Fujinomiya and asking about her real intentions. However, in the hallway, Yoshino ignored Fujinomiya, clearly disappointed by the latter's words to Aki. After school, Kojuro asked Fujinomiya if she would walk home with him.

Makabe as seen in the anime (Image via Silverlink)

On the other hand, the episode saw Makabe struggling to decide what to give to her girlfriend on White Day. He tried making macarons, but they didn't turn out well, so he ended up asking Kojuro's help to choose the perfect gift. The protagonist found the perfect gift for Aki and also saw Kojuro buying a gift for Fujinomiya.

The White Day date turned out to be a dramatic one, as Aki took Makabe to a drug store and stopped to talk to a clerk at the store, who happened to be one of Makabe's bullies from childhood. Ashamed of the past, the boy apologized to Makabe.

Makabe sees his old bully (Image via Silverlink)

Adagaki wanted Makabe to confront his past and assess how much he had changed. When asked whether he would like to meet the other bullies from his childhood, the protagonist declined because he wasn't interested in them anymore. The episode ended with Makabe giving the White Day chocolates to Aki, who rejected them.

What to expect in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 11

Aki Adagaki as seen in the episode (Image via Silverlink)

The dramatic ending of the previous episode has created a solid premise for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 11. So, did Aki Adagaki really break up with Makabe? The shocking ending of the previous episode has left fans confused.

As such, the next installment will see the couple confronting the adverse situation. The audience will also gain insight into the unexpected ending. Without spoiling too much, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 11 will see another interesting turn of events with lots of drama.

