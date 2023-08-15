Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8 will be released on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks. However, the episode will be broadcast earlier on AT-X at 9 am JST. Additionally, global fans of the series can watch the next episode on Crunchyroll and Ani-one Asia's YouTube Channel on the same date.

The previous episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R expanded on chapter 43, A Futile Confession, and exhibited Masamune and his friends celebrating the New Year at the Shrine. Additionally, the episode explored the relationship between Makabe Masamune and Neko Fujinomiya.

Fans can hardly wait for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8, as it is expected to show an interesting development between Makabe and his 'Master' Yoshino.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8 will be released on August 21, 2023

As mentioned above, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8 is likely to stick to its original schedule and release on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 11 pm JST. It will be released on several Japanese channels, such as Tokyo MX, KBS Tokyo, AT-X, BS Fuji, and other affiliated networks.

Global fans of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R won't have to worry because the episode will be available to watch on the major anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll. Additionally, fans from South and South-East Asia can catch Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8 on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel for free.

The release date and timings for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8 according to varying time zones and regions are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, August 21, at 7 AM

Central Standard Time: Monday. August 21, at 9 AM

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, August 21, at 10 PM

British Standard Time: Monday, August 21, at 3 PM

Central European Time: Monday, August 21, at 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: Monday, August 21, at 7:30 PM

Brazil Time: Monday, August 21, at 11 AM

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, August 22, at 12:30 AM

A brief recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7

The episode kicked off with Fujinomiya enjoying the New Year with her family in traditional style. One of the family members even commented on how beautiful Fujinimoya has become.

Meanwhile, Masamune went to the doctor for his hives. As per the doctor's diagnosis, Makabe's hives were likely to be stress-related, and he suggested returning a week later for a further check-up.

Kojuro and Futaba (Image via Silverlink)

The scene then shifted to Futaba and Kojuro at a restaurant, deciding to form a group to celebrate the New Year at a shrine. Upon seeing Makabe passing by, they invited him in and also asked him to inform Aki.

However, Makabe felt that his hives were connected to him being with Aki, and as a result, he decided against it. He lied and said that both Aki and Yoshino were busy. So, the group then decided to invite Fujinomiya.

Makabe and Fujinomiya's childhood (Image via Silver Link)

In a flashback, it was revealed how Neko Fujinomiya met Makabe at a wedding party when they were children. Finally, the group reached the shrine and decided to play a game called Hanetsuki. On his way back home, Masamune noticed that his hives were gone.

At the school, Makabe realized that he hadn't seen Aki since the Christmas incident. He then saw Yoshino in the hallway, but she ignored him. From a distance, Fujinomiya noticed that both Masamune and Yoshino ignored each other.

Fujinomiya as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

The episode also captured a moment between Fujinomiya and Makabe. The latter went to the hospital for his follow-up appointment, and there he saw Fujinomiya, who then invited him to come over to her house.

At Fujinomiya's house, Masamune confessed to being immensely stressed because of all the secrets he had been harboring inside. Neko Fujinomiya suggested that Makabe was suffering from burnout syndrome, considering he had lost his purpose of revenge.

Yoshino as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

She then confessed to Makabe once again and attempted to kiss him. However, her driver, Miss Shido, stopped them. Later, Makabe realized that his hives had returned once again. On the way back, he noticed that a girl had collapsed. Upon seeing closely, he discovered that it was Yoshino.

What to expect in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8

Makabe as seen in the anime (Image via Silverlink)

The previous episode's ending has built high anticipation for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8. Fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in the series. The upcoming episode is likely to adapt chapter 44 of the manga and focus on Yoshino and Makabe's relationship.

