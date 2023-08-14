Atelier Ryza anime episode 8 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Atelier Ryza anime episode 8 is set to release on August 19, 2023, at 12 am JST, on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other Japanese networks. Globally, fans can catch the next episode of Atelier Ryza anime on Aniplus Asia and Crunchyroll streaming service.

The previous episode of Atelier Ryza followed Klaudia as she strove to learn archery to join Ryza's adventures. Ryza and Klaudia also met a traveling merchant and found themselves in an interesting situation.

Additionally, the episode highlighted Klaudia's father forbidding her daughter to go out with Ryza and her friends on adventures because he couldn't trust entrusting her daughter to someone with mediocre strength.

Klaudia then asked her father to give them a chance to prove their strength. As a result, fans are highly anticipating the release of Atelier Ryza anime episode 8.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 8 is titled Alchemy is Explosion

Atelier Ryza anime episode 8 will stick to its original schedule and release on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. The highly-anticipated episode of Atelier Ryza will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other affiliated syndications.

The episode is also scheduled to release on channels such as AT-X, TV Aichi, and others. On the other hand, global fans of the series can check out the Atelier Ryza anime episode 8 on Aniplux and Crunchyroll. Produced by LIDENFILMS, Atelier Ryza has been included as part of the Crunchyroll Summer 2023 lineup.

The much-anticipated Atelier Ryza anime episode 8 release date and times as per different timezones are given below:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, at 10 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, August 19, 4 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, 11 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, 8:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, at 5 pm

Philippines Time: Saturday, August 19, at 11 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, August 20, 12:30 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, August 19, at 12 pm

A brief recap of Atelier Ryza anime episode 7

The episode commenced with Klaudia's father asking her daughter to stay away from dangerous places following an earthquake that occurred. Klaudia then went to Lila and asked her to teach her archery so that she could become a valuable asset to Ryza's gang.

Since Lila and Empell didn't have time, the former suggested teaching Klaudia how she could train archery on her own. The episode also highlighted Ryza and Klaudia bumping into a traveling merchant named Romy, who was looking for someone to help her find the winning dress for her client.

Jonna, the client then arrived in the episode and told that she wanted to win over a prince, and as a result, it was imperative to get the perfect dress. Klaudia then asked Ryza if she would help out in this endeavor. But Remy soon interjected and refused to let Ryza wear her fashionable and elegant dresses.

However, Klaudia convinced Romy, who then also asked them if they could get Lila to join them as well. Initially, Lila refused the offer but she was eventually convinced. However, while putting on a dress, she accidentally broke a medallion.

Thankfully, Ryza could fix it via alchemy. The trio then posed wearing elegant dresses. Jonna then told Ryza that she bought all the dresses, and departed to the Rosenbaden island to find her prince.

Klaudia then asked Ryza if she could join her adventures. The latter knew that her friend was practicing Archery all by herself so hard. The scene then shifted to Klaudia's house, where her father disapproved of Klaudia joining Ryza's gang. According to him, Ryza's strength was mediocre, and it could pose her daughter into trouble.

Klaudia then proposed that if they could prove her father wrong, then he'd let her join Ryza's team. Mr. Valentz, Klaudia's father then said that if Klaudia was wrong, she couldn't see her buddies again. So, as part of the first challenge, Ryza had to fix a water leakage caused by an earthquake, which she did effortlessly with alchemy.

Later, Bos and Lumbarr arrived and as usual, they poked fun at Ryza and her friends. When asked why they have a grudge against them, Bos said that he cannot stand the company's childish behavior. However, Ryza told Bos that they have changed.

The episode ended with Ryza motivating her friends to join her in completing Klaudia's father's tests.

What to expect in Atelier Ryza anime episode 8?

Atelier Ryza anime episode 8 is likely to show the other trials that Ryza and her company have to take. Knowing Ryza, she would do everything to pass those tests, so that her friend, Klaudia, could join the team.

On the other hand, Atelier Ryza anime episode 8 should also present more lores about Kurken Island, and its mysteries. The next episode of this fascinating adventure and slice-of-life anime would captivate the fans once again.

