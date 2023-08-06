Atelier Ryza anime episode 7 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Atelier Ryza anime episode 7 will be released on August 12, 2023, at 12 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other selected local channels. International fans can also catch the next episode of Atelier Ryza on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia.

The previous episode of Atelier Ryza anime saw Ryza gearing up to make a secret hideout with her friends. Looking for materials for their hideout becomes a mini-adventure, and they also find themselves in some trouble. Fans of the series are looking forward to Atelier Ryza anime episode 7, to see how Ryza's next adventure pans out.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 7 is titled Klaudia's Courage

Under the production of Liden Films, Atelier Ryza anime episode 7 will stick to its schedule, and release on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. The much-anticipated episode of this anime will be available on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and its other affiliated channels in Japan.

Furthermore, Atelier Ryza anime episode 7 will also release on AT-X, TV Aichi, and other channels later. Global fans of this anime can stream the next episode of Atelier Ryza on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia.

The release date and times for Atelier Ryza anime episode 7 as per different timezones are given below:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, at 10 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, August 12, at 4 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, at 11 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, at 8:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, at 5 pm

Philippines Time: Saturday, August 12, at 11 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, August 13, at 12:30 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, August 12, at 12 pm

A short recap of Atelier Ryza anime episode 6

Atelier Ryza episode 6 titled Let's Make a Hideout kicked off with Ryza expressing her desire to build a secret hideout for her and her friends using the power of alchemy. She gets some invaluable advice from Empell and then proceeds to discuss her plans for the hideout with her friends.

Ryza presents a design for the hideout, which Tao soon corrected. Once they got themselves a concrete design, Ryza began to imagine what the interior of the hideout would look like. They then had to collect all sorts of materials for their secret hideout.

Ryza as seen in the anime (Image via Liden films)

In search of the construction material for the hideout, the group bumps into a lady named Bascilla, who provides them with wood. As payment, she asks Klaudia if she could give her a recipe for pudding, which she accepts, and even promises to send a sample.

One of the highlights of the episode was Klaudia's initial struggle to come up with the perfect recipe for the pudding. Ryza also helped her with the same and Bascilla loved the recipe.

Ryza and her friends (Image via Liden Films)

The scene then shifts to the other island where the group worked on the hideout's interior. Together, they managed to create a perfect hideout for themselves, and Ryza decided to call it Atelier Ryza.

As they celebrated their success, Lent sensed something approaching from a nearby forest and told everyone to stay alert. Ryza asked Klaudia to stay in the hideout and inform Empell and Lila about the same.

Lent saving his friends from the monster (Image via Lidenfilms)

In the forest, the trio encounters a powerful crystalized scorpion. Lent tries to fight but realizes that it isn't a monster that they can defeat. Soon, the monster fled, allowing the trio to escape. They return to their hideout and explain everything to Empell and Lila. Lent's bravery and his decision not to fight the monster impressed Lila.

Unfortunately, the trio had to leave the hideout for a while for safety measures. While Ryza was upset about it, she realized the gravity of the situation. Empell then gave her a rare artifact, Core Crystal. The episode ends with Ryza thanking Empell for the gift.

What to expect in Atelier Ryza anime episode 7

Preview picture for Atelier Ryza anime episode 7 (Image via Lidenfilms)

Atelier Ryza anime episode 7 will follow Ryza and her friends on a new adventure. However, the title of the episode hints that the upcoming installment will focus on Klaudia.

It remains to be seen whether Empell and Lila find a way to track the Crystal Scorpion in Atelir Ryza anime episode 7 or not. Fans of the series are thus excited about the next episode.

