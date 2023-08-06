Is Crunchyroll down today (July 6)? Server downtime, reasons, and more

Gear 5 Luffy might have just broken the internet, as the release of One Piece Episode 1071 has seemingly taken Crunchyroll's servers down. The debut of Gear 5 has been anticipated ever since the form was inked on the pages of the manga last year, and anime fans have been waiting with bated breath. The debut of the episode has seemingly knocked out not only the streaming service's servers but that of other anime pirating websites as well.

Crunchyroll is undoubtedly the most popular anime streaming website featuring catalogs ranging from shonen to comedy, romance, horror, and more, available in both original Japanese voice-over with subtitles as well as dubbed in English for international audiences.

One Piece by Eiichiro Oda is arguably the most popular anime of the modern generation, up there with Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Attack on Titan. The anime adoption has been running for over two decades and is available to stream on the streaming service in many regions, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

As One Piece Episode 1071, titled Luffy's Peak - Attained! Gear 5, was released on the service earlier today for subscribers to watch, but it immediately resulted in the servers crashing. Many users reported being unable to access the website.

When will Crunchyroll servers be back up?

Crunchyroll is yet to acknowledge the issue or provide a timeline for a fix. However, the video streaming and login problems have been relatively contained, so it is expected to be solved soon.

How much is a Crunchyroll subscription?

Crunchyroll features three tiers of subscription starting from $7.99 a month up to $14.99 a month. The different tiers and their features are as follows:

Fan ($7.99 per month) : No offline viewing, one simultaneous stream.

: No offline viewing, one simultaneous stream. Mega Fan ($9.99 per month) : offline viewing, four simultaneous streams.

: offline viewing, four simultaneous streams. Ultimate Fan ($14.99 per month): offline viewing, six simultaneous streams.

For new users, the streaming service also features a 14-day trial for any of the tiers mentioned.

Why are Crunchyroll servers down? One Piece Episode 1071 and Gear 5 Luffy explained

One Piece Episode 1071 features the long-awaited debut of Gear 5. It essentially is the next form of Monkey D. Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and the protagonist of the series. The hype and excitement for Luffy's new form debut can be compared to that of Naruto's Six Paths Sage Mode debut in Shippuden or Goku's Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super.

cherry @shabb003

pic.twitter.com/5KIixwVo06 "Gear 5 is going to break the internet"

Fans have been following the series and the manga religiously for over two decades, and Gear 5 marks a pivotal moment in the story. The anime debut of the form has been anticipated for months, with many users waiting for the episode.

This surge of users led to the servers crashing and the service going down temporarily. Hopefully, it will be solved within the next few hours, and fans can enjoy Luffy's Gear 5 debut.