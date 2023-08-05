One Piece Gear 5 preview teaser breaks the internet ahead of the actual release

One Piece episode 1071, the most anticipated of the Wano Arc and likely the entire series up to this point, is set to release on Sunday, August 6, at 9:30 am JST. In this upcoming episode, fans will finally get a proper taste of Luffy's Gear 5 and witness its remarkable yet somewhat ridiculous powers. Mnay saw a glimpse of this new form in the last episode when Luffy unexpectedly came back to life after suffering a fatal blow at the hands of Kaido.

Since the anticipation for One Piece episode 1071 has been building for months, it is understandable that fans are no longer able to contain their excitement. The teaser and the preview for the upcoming installment have provided hints about what is to come. Needless to say, this has successfully broken the internet.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece Gear 5 episode turns out to be the most anticipated installment for the anime

What is the hype about episode 1071?

Kaido (Image via Toei)

In the Wano arc of One Piece, Luffy and his allies found themselves in an all-out war against Kaido and his Animal Kingdom Pirates, with the goal of liberating Wano Country. Kaido's tyrannical reign over Wano through the puppet ruler Orochi has continued for two decades.

Moreover, in the previous episode, Kaido declared he would not be as generous as Orochi. To punish the people for rebelling, Kaido decides to enslave them and convert the entire country into a massive weapons factory.

The most exciting thing about the upcoming episode is that Luffy's real powers will be revealed after his Devil Fruit Awakening is complete. Till now, Luffy's Gear transformations were about discovering new approaches to his abilities.

However, a clear transition is about to take place, introducing something new yet oddly recognizable. His abilities will not become any less rubbery but quite the opposite. This new form will be Luffy's peak.

The episode 1071 teaser and preview both show Luffy with white hair and clothes, as well as a ring of white clouds around his neck. This is the true form of Luffy's Gum Gum no Mi, whose full name is Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, as disclosed by the Gorosei. While fans have previously seen Gear 5 in One Piece Film: Red, this episode holds canonical significance.

Fans are excited ahead of the release of episode 1071

Ahead of the release of One Piece episode 1071, a couple of official preview images have been released. Social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, and numerous forums are currently abuzz with fans expressing their excitement about the upcoming episode. It is truly shaping up to be an event at this point. Check out some of these tweets from fans about the Gear 5 episode on Twitter below:

Original fan art has always been a wonderful way for anime fans to show their love for their beloved series. However, some even created memes that display a degree of ingenuity that could easily be considered to be art.

Episode 1071 also marks a new beginning for the Straw Hats as they reach one step closer to their goal of finding the coveted One Piece. But more importantly, fans are soon going to witness the long-awaited appearance of characters such as Shanks.

Perhaps recognizing the importance of tomorrow for fans, the producers are set to make a significant announcement. While the exact nature of the announcement remains unknown, it could potentially revolve around the future of the anime as the Wano arc is almost over. Another possibility is the announcement of a new One Piece film.

