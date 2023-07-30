Atelier Ryza anime episode 6 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Atelier Ryza anime episode 6 will be released on August 5, 2023, at 12 am JST on selected Japanese local channels, including Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and others. The previous episode of Atelier Ryza was set on a beach, where Ryza and her friends were assigned various tasks to perform. While the episode had a slice-of-life aspect to it, it also featured the magical charm and lore of Kurken Island.

Fans cannot wait for Atelier Ryza anime episode 6, as the episode will feature Ryza and her friends on their way to do something exciting.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 6 is titled Let's Make a Hideout

Produced by LIDENFILMS, Atelier Ryza anime episode 6 will be released as per its original schedule on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 12 am JST. The much-awaited Atelier Ryza anime episode will be broadcast on various local Japanese channels, such as Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and its affiliated syndications. The episode is also scheduled to release later on TV Aichi, AT-X, and other channels.

International fans will be able to stream Atelier Ryza anime episode 6 on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia. Crunchyroll 2023 has added this anime to its Summer 2023 lineup.

The release date and times for Atelier Ryza anime episode 6 according to the varying timezones are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, at 11 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, August 5, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, at 8:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, at 5 pm

Philippines Time: Saturday, August 5, at 11 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, August 6, at 12:30 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, August 5, at 12 pm

A short recap of Atelier Ryza anime episode 5

The fifth episode of the series started off with Klaudia seemingly concerned about Ryza and her friends. The events of the Sunken Mine had disturbed Ryza, Lent, and Tao, and Klaudia went to Empell and Lila to share her concerns.

Lila thought of a way to make them relax and invited Ryza and her friends to the beach for special training. Lila believed that if the trio had to leave the Island, they needed to train near the water as well.

The episode saw the main characters of the story completing various mini-quests and tasks. Ryza, overcoming her fears of water, was finally able to take a dip into the ocean, thanks to Klaudia's support. Meanwhile, Lent and Tao also went through extensive training at the beach.

Ryza and her friends worked out ways to complete Lila's tasks. However, the third task was quite difficult, as they had to steal a Kurken fruit from her. After repeated failures, the trio used teamwork to finally steal the fruit.

On the way back home, Ryza learned that it was Klaudia who wanted her and her friends to cheer up. Hugging Klaudia, she thanked her for everything. The episode ended with Ryza expressing her desire to make a secret hideout with her friends.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 6 will focus on the plan that Ryza mentioned in the last episode. Together with her friends, she will work on building a secret hideout and continue her adventure.

