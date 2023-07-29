Chainsaw Man chapter 138: What to expect

With a one-week break for the series keeping fans from the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 138, speculation on what will follow last week’s jarring chapter is the main topic among fans. While only author Tatsuki Fujimoto knows for sure, fans do have some guesses despite the insanity of the previous chapter’s events.

Unfortunately, readers have no way of knowing for sure what’s set to happen in Chainsaw Man chapter 138 until its release date is at hand. This is due to the series being digitally published on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform, which kills the opportunity for consistent and accurate spoiler information being leaked.

Nevertheless, there seems to be a few clear routes Fujimoto is likely to take in Chainsaw Man chapter 138, considering where the series is at right now. If nothing else, fans can count on getting a hint as to the true identity of Denji’s date in the coming issue, if not fully learning who she is by the installment’s end.

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 may certainly tease Denji’s enigmatic date as brand new Devil or Fiend

With Denji and his date set to square off in Chainsaw man chapter 138, readers can expect a lengthy conversation between the two before their brawl begins. With how little dialog and how much action there was in the previous chapters, Fujimoto is likely to go in a either direction for the next release.

However, this is certainly where readers will be able to get an inkling of the true identity of Denji’s date. Although fans are certain that she’s a Devil or Fiend of some kind, there’s a difference of opinion in the community as to what Devil or Fiend she could be. Some argue her as the reborn Violence Devil/Fiend, while others assert that she is the Rage Devil/Fiend.

Regardless, some aspect of the discussion may tease or reveal her true identity. This would be followed by her sharing that she knows Denji’s true identity as Chainsaw Man, which will serve as the foundation for the eventual reveal of why she’s targeting him. Chainsaw Man chapter 138 may even reveal that Hirofumi Yoshida set Denji up to be attacked, likely at the behest of Public Safety higher-ups.

Similarly, the alternate route for Fujimoto would be to show a focus on Hirofumi Yoshida. By focusing on him before shifting to Denji and his date’s standoff, fans could learn everything they need to about the current situation without interrupting Denji and his date’s fight. Such an approach was seen during the start of the Falling Devil arc via Yoshida’s discussion with Famine Devil Fami.

Thus, fans would most likely be getting answers to most or all of the current major questions stemming from recent events. This would include who Denji’s date is and what Yoshida’s ulterior motives for setting him up, if there are any at all. That being said, it’s more likely than not that Yoshida knew who Denji’s date was and set all of this up on purpose.

In either scenario, Chainsaw Man chapter 138 may conclude with Denji and his date starting their fight. The most likely scenario would see her summon assailants from throughout the karaoke building again, swarming Denji with them as the issue ends.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

