Atelier Ryza anime episode 5 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Atelier Ryza anime episode 5 will be broadcasted on July 29, 2023, at 12 am JST on numerous Japanese local channels, such as Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and others. Just as scheduled, the international audience will get to stream the episode on Crunchyroll and join Ryza's adventure.

Produced by LIDENFILMS, Atelier Ryza anime has been one of the most relaxing anime titles of this season. It has given a fresh outlook to Koei Tecmo's JRPG game from which it was inspired. Furthermore, this anime has also marked the debut of Emma Yuzuriha as a director.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 5 will once again transport the fans to the alluring island of Kurken and showcase the adventure of Ryza and her friends. The previous episode saw Ryza, Lent, and Tao embarking on a new mission.

During the mission, they found out a lot of things about themselves. With a touch of drama at the end, the next episode is surely going to be an enticing affair for Atelier Ryza fans.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 5 is titled The Best Idea

Under the production of LIDENFILMS, Atelier Ryza anime episode 5 will stick to its usual schedule and release on Saturday, July 29, 2022, at 12 am JST. The official Twitter profile of the anime has also confirmed the date and time of release for the fifth episode.

The much-awaited episode 5 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, Tochigi TV, and other local Japanese channels. Furthermore, the episode will also run later on AT-X, TV Aichi, and other syndications.

Global fans of the Atelier Ryza anime series will be able to stream the fifth episode from Crunchyroll, and Aniplus Asia. The Atelier Ryza anime series has been included in the Summer 2023 lineup of Crunchyroll.

The release dates and timings for Atelier Ryza anime episode 5 for different time zones are given below.

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, at 10:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, at 11:00 am

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, at 8:00 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 29, at 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, at 8:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, at 5:00 pm

Philippines Time: Saturday, July 29, at 11:00 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 29, at 12:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 30, at 12:30 am

Atelier Ryza anime takes its fans to the alchemical adventure of Ryza on the island of Kurken. With its fantasy setting, Atelier Ryza exudes serenity and magical curiosity. The adventurous zeal of Ryza rubs off on her friends Lent and Tao as well, as they also find their own respective dreams.

A short recap of Atelier Ryza episode 4

Episode 4, titled Sunken Mines, kicked off with Ryza sneaking out of her home. Bored by the mundane tasks, such as farming and running errands for her mother, all she wanted was a new adventure to indulge in. Luckily, Empel Vollmer had the right mission for her and her friends.

The task was simple; Ryza and her friends had to enter a cave and go as far as they could and come back safe and sound. Apart from that, Ryza was also asked to look for a certain material in the cave.

The Sunken Mine as seen in episode 4 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Moreover, they were also given time to prepare for this mission. Lent practiced brandishing his sword, while Tao indulged himself in reading books. Meanwhile, Ryza felt the need to synthesize bombs for the mission, in case they had to fight monsters.

In the Sunken Mine, Ryza and her friends were ambushed by a giant monster. Lent's sword was ineffective, and so was Ryza's bomb. It was Tao who found an inscription etched on a rocky boulder, and figured out the way out of the cave.

Tao as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Ryza and her friends found out a lot about themselves through the mission, especially Tao, whose curiosity and right frame of mind helped him and his friends escape. As for Ryza, she was given a reality check by Empell. Her decision to make a bomb and use it inside a cave was dangerous.

Therefore, in order to become a full-fledged Alchemist, Ryza had to be thoughtful about what she made. Overall, the episode was pivotal in terms of the characterization of Ryza and her friends, Lent and Tao.

Episode 5 of the anime is likely to focus on Ryza, as she will strive to mix her creativity with thoughtfulness and make better items with Alchemy.

