Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 is scheduled to release on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo TV, Hiroshima TV, and other affiliated local Japanese channels. International fans of Bleach can stream the episode on Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel with an Ultra subscription.

Episode 3 of Bleach TYBW set the internet abuzz with spectacular animation and iconic scenes. From the revelation of Shinji's Bankai to the Sternritters unlocking their Vollstandig, the episode had everything that a Bleach fan could hope for. Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 will continue the hype and delve deeper into another fascinating spectacle.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 is titled Heart of Wolf

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, at 8:00 am

British Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, at 2:00 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, 9:00 am

Central European Time: Saturday, July 29, 3:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, 9:00 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, 10:00 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 29, 11:00 am

As mentioned previously, Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 4 will be broadcast on Tokyo TV, TV Shizuoka, Hiroshima TV, and other affiliated networks in Japan. Additionally, US fans will be able to watch Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 exclusively on Hulu. Disney+ has acquired the rights to stream the episode in various countries.

Although Hulu and Disney+ are the most popular choices for streaming Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 4, fans from selected countries, such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, and others, will be able to stream the episode on Netflix. Moreover, the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel is also an option to consider for fans from South and Southeast Asia, provided they have Ultra membership.

A short recap of Bleach TYBW Part 2 episode 3

The third episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 only covered three manga chapters, starting from 552 to 554. However, it was jam-packed with action and anime-original sequences. One of the major highlights of this season, Shinji's Bankai, Shakashima Yokoshima Happofusagari was finally revealed in this episode.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 3 started off with Soul Reapers and Quincies clashing near the former squad seven barracks. Tetsuzaemon, Momo, and several other soul reapers were seen to be having a tough time against the quincies. Meanwhile, Isane and her medical team could be seen tending to the injured.

Kisuke Urahara as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The third episode saw Kisuke Urahara's intelligence come to the fore as he finally figured out the way to regain Bankai's powers from the Sternritters. He realized that even though Quincy could capture Bankai from the soul reapers, they didn't for once try to steal Resurrection from the Espadas or Arrancars, despite the fact that they almost had the same philosophy behind their release.

The reason they didn't try stealing resurrection was that it was disadvantageous for them. The resurrection release has hollow powers embedded, which are poisonous for the Quincy. Hence, Kisuke developed Shineiyaku, a pill to hollow out the power of Bankai momentarily. This allowed the captains to regain their Bankai.

Toshiro Hitsugaya with his hollowfied bankai (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Toshiro Hitsugaya, upon regaining his Daiguren Hyorinmaru, defeated his opponent, Cang Du. Similarly, Captain Soi-fon too blasted Sternritter BG9 with her Bankai, Jakuho Raikoben. Furthermore, the episode also highlighted Shinji Hirako's Bankai, Sakashima Yokoshima Happofusagari, as he reversed his opponents' ability to recognize enemies and allies.

The episode was packed with more action sequences as Ikaku, Yumichika, and Shuhei locked horns with Mask de Masculine. Additionally, Bleach fans were treated to Bambietta's explosions. However, she seemed to have a tough time dealing with Shinji Hirako's Shikai release Sakanade.

Ichigo having visions of the Soul King's past (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Later on, Yhwach granted the Sternritters the power of Vollstandig, something that they couldn't release up until now as they held onto the Bankai powers of the Captains. The episode concluded with an anime-original sequence in which Ichigo walks around Irazusando, picking up snippets of the Soul King's memories along the way.

What to expect in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4

Sajin and Bambietta as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 will focus on Bambietta versus Sajin Komamura. The latter has gained an unimaginable power to defeat Yhwach and avenge the death of Yamamoto Genryusai.

However, he has to confront the Vollstandig of Bambietta first. Moreover, Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4, just like the previous two episodes, might provide more anime original scenes.

