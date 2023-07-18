Atelier Ryza anime episode 4 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Atelier Ryza anime episode 4 will be released on July 22, 2023, at 12 am JST on Japanese local channels such as Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and others. Furthermore, international fans of the series will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll and immerse themselves in the serene Kurken Island.

Under the production of LIDENFILMS, the Atelier Ryza anime has been an impeccable adaptation of Koei Tecmo's game of the same name. The anime adaptation of the JRPG game stands out in the way that it has captured the Island that Ryza and her friends inhabit.

The previous episode saw Ryza on her quest to synthesize different things using Alchemy. Atelier Ryza anime episode 4 will continue her adventures and also highlight her friends, key among them being Klaudia.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 4 has been titled Sunken Mine

Release information for Atelier Ryza anime episode 4

Atelier Ryza anime episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 12 am JST, as per the official Twitter profile of the Atelier Ryza anime.

The episode will be aired on Japanese channels like Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and more channels. Apart from the above-mentioned Japanese local channels, Atelier Ryza anime episode 4 will also be available to watch on the Crunchyroll platform.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 4 will be available for watching internationally at the following times:

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 10 am

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 8 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 11 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 22, a 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 8:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 5 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 22, at 12 pm

Philippines Time: Saturday, July 22, at 11 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 23, at 12:30 am

Atelier Ryza anime follows the vividness of Kurken Island and captures its residents, culture, and various mysteries in a unique as well as engaging manner. With Emma Yuzuriha at the helm of affairs, the anime adaptation of Koei Tecmo's JRPG game, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout, has been able to capture the emotions of the characters.

The advisor for the series is Minato Kazuto, and Mariko Fujita and Koudai Kitahara are the character designers. Additionally, Daichi Nogami handles the cinematography of the series and Kazuki Yanagawa is in the music department.

A brief recap of Atelier Ryza anime episode 3

The third episode of the series saw Ryza, the ever-jubilant new alchemist, striving to synthesize more materials using the power of Alchemy.

In the episode, as Ryza sets off to run an errand for her mother, she is joined by her new friend, Klaudia, who accompanies her. Almost like a sidequest of a game, Ryza gets a new mission - to synthesize and make fabrics using alchemy.

Meanwhile, in the episode, Ryza meets a certain lady named Mrs. Barbara. Seeing that she was having trouble walking, Ryza helps her with the ointment she made using alchemy.

Ryza as seen in Atelier Ryza anime episode 3 (image via LIDENFILMS)

Mrs. Barbara goes through a nostalgic drive and mentions a flower with a unique scent that she received anonymously at her wedding years ago. This gives Ryza an impetus to find the same flower with the scent.

Soon, the mini-quest of finding the flower becomes a delightful adventure for Ryza and her friends. In the end, she managed to find the special flower, and also unraveled the mystery regarding its scent, all with the help of Klaudia.

Klaudia as seen in Atelier Ryza anime episode 3 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

However, the major highlight of the episode was Klaudia, who went through some significant character development. Being with Ryza and her friends gave her a certain sense of courage. That's how she was able to make Ryza listen to her flute.

Ryza, enamored by the melodious tune of Klaudia had no words to describe how beautiful it was. The episode ends with Klaudia unable to suppress her inner happiness.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 4 will probably focus more on Klaudia, Lent, and other friends of Stout Reisalin. Having Klaudia as her ally, Ryza will look to find rare materials and synthesize them using Alchemy.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 4 might also see more sidequests of the game being adapted.

