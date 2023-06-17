Atelier Ryza anime reveals official trailer and release time

The Atelier Ryza anime, which is based on the popular game, dropped its second trailer earlier today with the release date and time. The anime is slated to release on July 2, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. The second trailer for the title has given fans enough resources to fuel their excitement and anticipation even more.

The second trailer of the anime adaptation of the game, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, showed the promising quality of the upcoming title, which will catch the attention of both anime fans and gamers around the world. It is interesting to note that the anime will hold onto the intriguing plot and voice cast from the game.

The second trailer of Atelier Ryza anime includes preview of ending theme song

The trailer was released earlier today on the Aniplex YouTube channel, and it provided a few glimpses of the upcoming Atelier Ryza anime. The return of the original voice cast from the game was confirmed before, and the second trailer highlighted some of the talented stars who will voice the main characters. The trailer also depicted wonderful visualizations of the characters.

The most attractive part of the trailer was the announcement and preview of the ending theme song, Arrow, which was performed by Awkmiu. Previously, the opening theme song, Golden Ray, which was performed by the renowned music unit Sangatsu no Phantasia, was revealed.

Moreover, the Atelier Ryza anime will bring the game back to life with the stunning animation by Liden Films, and Ema Yuzuriha will serve as the director of the anime. To ensure that the title captures the true essence of the game, Yashichiro Takahashi will be in charge of the script of the anime.

The synopsis for Atelier Ryza anime as per MyAnimeList reads:

"Ryza no Atelier follows the story of Stout Reisalin, a girl living on Kurken Island in search of adventure. She discovers an abandoned row boat one summer day and sets out to the mainland with her friends Marslink Lent and Mongarten Tao. Along the way, Ryza meets the alchemist Vollmer Empel and his companion Decyrus Lila, which sets her on the path of learning alchemy and her intertwining adventures, and she soon discovers the truth about her home."

As mentioned earlier, the Atelier Ryza anime will air on July 2, 2023, at 12:00 am in Japan. The series will start off with a one-hour special episode and will be aired on YTV and TV Aichi across Japan. The translated subbed version of Atelier Ryza anime will premiere on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11 channels. It will also be available digitally on Crunchyroll.

