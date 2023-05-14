Atelier Ryza anime announces release date with its first promotional teaser

Koei Tecmo’s Atelier Ryza finally drops its first promotional teaser giving a sneak peek at the euphoric animation by LIDEN FILMS and the direction by Ema Yuzuriha. The series also revealed a new key visual featuring Reisalin, Klaudia, Tao, and Lent, the four main characters in the storyline, who will play a pivotal role in the anime.

The anime will effectively premiere on the Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11 channels on July 2, 2023, at 1 am JST. YTV, TV Aichi, and other respective syndications in Japan will also run the series later. The opening theme song for the anime has also been revealed alongside the list of additional staff members.

VAs from the original Atelier Ryza RPG will return to play their respective roles in the anime

Fans of the Atelier Ryza RPG trilogy will be excited to learn that the original voice actors will be returning to voice their characters in the anime adaptation. Yuri Noguchi, who is known for playing Cinnamon in Nekopara and Chikuchi Nokeike in My Hero Academia season 4, will portray the role of Reisalin Stout in the anime.

Hitomi Oowada will be voicing Klaudia Velentz. Oowada is renowned for playing Charlotte in TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You and Ayano Hanesaki in Hanebado! Lila Decyrus’ role will be portrayed by Haruka Terui, who garnered a lot of praise for her previous roles, such as Kohbeni Yonomori in Engaged to the Unidentified and Yuna Yuki in Yuki Yuna is a Hero.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout is Scheduled for July 1!



(Animation Production: LIDENFILMS.)



More: 【New Key Visual】Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout is Scheduled for July 1!(Animation Production: LIDENFILMS.)More: ar-anime.com 【New Key Visual】Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout is Scheduled for July 1!(Animation Production: LIDENFILMS.)✨More: ar-anime.com https://t.co/xIAj3f8ePz

Empel Vollmer will be voiced by Hirofumi Nojima, who plays Elliot Nightray Pandora Hearts and Shuuya Gouenji in Inazuma Eleven. Yui Kondou will return to play Tao Mongarten. Kondou accumulated a lot of appreciation worldwide for playing Road Kamelot in D. Gray-man and Mikoto Kiba in Triage X.

Lastly, Terashima Takuma is joining the anime cast to voice Lent Marslink. Takuma is known for voicing Shiroue in Log Horizon and Otoya Ittoki in Uta no Prince Sama.

Genesis @AppleGenesis24 Atelier Ryza anime render hypppeeee Atelier Ryza anime render hypppeeee https://t.co/F1tTTFuYlQ

Here’s the list of the recently announced additional staff members for the Atelier Ryza TV anime:

Advisor: Minato Kazuto

Art Setting: Morihito Ohara

Art Director: Teru Sekiguchi

2D Works: Asahi Production

Compositing Director of Photography: Daichi Nogami

Editing: Kiyomi Yamada

Sub-Character Design: Mariko Fujita, Kōdai Kitahara

Prop Design: Sachiko Yajima, Akira Harada

Monster Design: Aya Akizuki

Color Key Artist: Ayako Aihara

Sound Editor: Ryousuke Naya

Ema Yuzuriha is directing Atelier Ryza anime at LIDEN FILMS studio, with Yashichiro Takahashi from the original RPG franchise penning the scripts. Tomoyoyuki Shitaya is responsible for the character designs, and Kazuki Yanagawa will compose the music. Sangatsu no Phantasia music group is providing the opening theme song, titled “Golden Ray,” for the anime.

Poll : 0 votes