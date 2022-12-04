Fortnite x My Hero Academia confirmed for Chapter 4 Season 1 following All Might tease

It was confirmed on Saturday afternoon that My Hero Academia would be collaborating with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. A reputable leaker associated with the title posted promotional art for the new season’s battle pass. A specific copyright present within the art confirms the eventual arrival of My Hero Academia-inspired content in the smash-hit battle royale video game.

This comes after incredibly successful collaborations the Battle Royale title has seen, which involved hit anime franchises Dragon Ball and Naruto. Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest My Hero Academia x Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 collaboration news.

My Hero Academia x Fortnite collab confirmed by All Might-style pickaxe, copyright claims in promo art, and more

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This Pickaxe we can see in the Chapter 4 trailer has A LOT of similarities to "All Might" from the anime!



(Thanks to FORTNITE X MY HERO ACADEMIA??This Pickaxe we can see in the Chapter 4 trailer has A LOT of similarities to "All Might" from the anime!(Thanks to @PoketOfficial for making me aware of this!) FORTNITE X MY HERO ACADEMIA??This Pickaxe we can see in the Chapter 4 trailer has A LOT of similarities to "All Might" from the anime!(Thanks to @PoketOfficial for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/HFhf3MeOhz

Speculation on the collaboration began early Saturday afternoon when Twitter user and reputable Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR (Shiina) posted an image of an All Might-inspired pickaxe. It features the colors and overall design of All Might’s Golden Age costume.

Shiina thanked Twitter user @PoketOfficial for pointing this out to them. The image of the item comes from a recently released trailer for the first season of the BR title's upcoming chapter, in which the All Might-style pickaxe can clearly be seen floating across the screen.

Shiina @ShiinaBR iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey My Hero Academia x Fortnite is now confirmed due to the copyright mentioning "KH/S, MP" My Hero Academia x Fortnite is now confirmed due to the copyright mentioning "KH/S, MP" CONFIRMED: My Hero Academia skins will soon be added to Fortnite! twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… CONFIRMED: My Hero Academia skins will soon be added to Fortnite! twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st…

Roughly two hours later, another reputable leaker within the community called the collaboration “confirmed” due to the specific copyright seen in Fortnite's promotional art.

Twitter user @iFireMonkey (FireMonkey) claims that the copyright’s mention of “KH/S, MP” confirms the collaboration with the My Hero Academia franchise. One can also find the same copyright on all officially licensed merchandise for the smash-hit anime series, such as figurines, accessories, and more. “KH/S, MP” most likely stands for “Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, MANGAPlus.”

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Chapter 4 Battle Pass Promo Art Chapter 4 Battle Pass Promo Art https://t.co/RdIpp4vv39

Kohei Horikoshi is the MHA's creator, author, and illustrator of the mainline series. Shueisha publishes all its franchise media, while MANGAPlus distributes the latest manga chapters worldwide for free via its website and smartphone application.

It is currently unknown exactly what will be coming to the game that is inspired by or directly pulled from the smash-hit anime and manga franchise. That said, the All Might-style pickaxe is expected to eventually arrive in the title. Still, fans should keep an open mind and pace their expectations in terms of who or what will come to Fortnite.

