My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 teases Deku's next quirk

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 dropped a little while ago, and it was as exhilarating as ever. The ongoing fight between Shigaraki and the Heroes continued as the plan to burn him failed, leading to Bakugo sustaining major injuries.

However, there was a minor detail that hinted at something big. When Bakugo was impaled by Shigaraki's tendrils and fell, Deku lost it completely. That was when the green-haired protagonist glanced at the villain when a sensation struck him that was depicted with a yellow lightning bolt. This was the Fourth User's Quirk, aka Danger Sense.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 sees Deku activating his next Quirk

Who was the Fourth User of One For All?

Hikage Shinomori was the Fourth User of One For All in My Hero Academia. He was brave and noble, desiring to use his power to defeat All For One. The Hero trained his entire life to power up One For All for the next user. He possessed Danger Sense, which allowed him to sense incoming threats in the surrounding area. Daigor Banjo used the word "weirdo" to describe him as he preferred solitude.

Hikage Shinomori was alive during a time when All For One was at the peak of his powers. He inherited One For All and the mission to defeat the villain at the age of 22. Aware of the massive difference in their combat skills, Hikage knew he wouldn't be able to best All For One. Hence, he held off battling the villain and instead worked to cultivate One For All in seclusion.

Through rigorous training, he strengthened his powers. Upon turning 40, his body began to slow down, and was succumbing to old age. This was when he passed on One For All to My Hero Academia's Fifth User, Daigoro, before passing away.

What is Danger Sense?

Danger Sense was the Quirk Hikage possessed in My Hero Academia. Described by Deku as a sharp stabbing sensation, it allowed the user to detect any potential threats in the surrounding area and helped them react quickly.

The Quirk was also able to pick up on one's intent and their negative emotions. When faced with human enemies, Danger Sense was triggered by their intentions of malice and threat.

However, there was a weakness. The Quirk took a large toll on the user's body due to the threat it sensed, although that was due to the boost given by One For All. Attacks quick enough could bypass it, like when Lady Nagant's bullet hit Deku and injured him.

Moreover, the Quirk was solely dependent on who and what the user perceived as a danger. This was seen in the My Hero Academia manga when Toga Himiko attacked Izuku despite him using Danger Sense. She was able to do so as she had attacked him out of "affection" rather than malice. In addition, the Quirk might be overstimulated if the user is surrounded by a host of negative emotions, such as being in the presence of an angry crowd.

