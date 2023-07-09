Atelier Ryza anime episode 3 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

After an exciting start to the title, Atelier Ryza anime episode 3 is set to release on July 15, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. It will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other local channels. The title's fans will also get to witness the vast and picturesque Kurken Island on Crunchyroll.

Produced by LIDENFILMS and directed by Emma Yuzuriha, the title is an anime adaptation of Koei Tecmo's JRPG game, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout. The second episode of the anime saw Ryza fully immersed in her newfound love for Alchemy. Atelier Ryza anime episode 3 will now focus on Ryza, and her friends, Lent, and Tao's adventures to come.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 3 has been titled A Memorable Scent

Release date and time of Atelier Ryza anime episode 3

As previously mentioned, fans will go on a journey with Ryza on July 15, 2023, on Saturday, at 12:00 am JST. Atelier Ryza anime episode 3 will be available to watch on Japanese local channels, like Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and more. Apart from that, the third episode will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll on the same date.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 3 is set to be released internationally at the following times:

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 10:00 am

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 8:00 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 15, at 4:00 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 11:00 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 8:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 5:00 pm

Philippines Time: Saturday, July 15, at 11:00 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 15, at 12:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 16, at 12:30 am

The anime adaptation of Koei Tecmo's JRPG Game sees Emma Yuzuriha making her debut. Other staff members include Minato Kazuto, as the advisor, Mariko Fujita and Koudai Kitahara as the character designers, and Daichi Nogami as the cinematographer. Moreover, the music department is handled by Kazuki Yanagawa.

A recap of Atelier Ryza anime episode 2

The main protagonist of the anime, Stout Reisalin, or Ryza, finds a new interest in Alchemy and begins her journey to uncover secrets in Kurken Island and beyond. In the second episode, titled Taking the First Step, Ryza was seen collecting materials and resources to try Alchemy for the first time.

Since Empell couldn't devote all his time to teaching her alchemy, he offered her a collection of elementary alchemy recipes to get started. Ryza had to acquire three ingredients, i.e., Watery Fruit, Bitter Root, and Serenity Flower, to make Blessing Ointment, a substance with healing powers.

Ryza stumbles upon a monster in search of Serenity Flower (Image via LIDENFILMS)

However, despite searching everywhere on the Island, she couldn't find the last ingredient, Serenity Flower. Claudia arrived at Ryza's home and mentioned that Serenity Flowers could be found at the entrance to the highway. Ryza, accompanied by her friends, Lent and Tao, set off on an exciting adventure. After several obstacles, such as having to escape a terrifying monster, she finally managed to acquire the last ingredient and make the Blessing Ointment.

The episode also highlighted Lent and Tao, as they also immersed themselves in their respective training. While Lila told Lent to be more aware of his surroundings and sketch a map, Tao was taught to read the ancient texts. Overall, just as the title of the episode suggested, the trio took their first steps towards their respective interests.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 3 will continue the adventures of Ryza and her friends. She will look to discover more secrets and devote herself to Alchemy in the upcoming episode of the title. Her friends will also take on new challenges and learn new things.

