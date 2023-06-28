Atelier Ryza anime episode 1: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

The Atelier Ryza anime, based on the popular role-playing video game, will debut on July 1, 2023. Directed by Emma Yuzuriha and animated by LIDEN Films, the anime follows the journey of a young girl who encounters a number of fascinating characters and discovers the truth about her home.

The Atelier Ryza anime will run for 12 episodes, the first of which will be an hour-long special.

MyAnimeList's summary of the anime Atelier Ryza reads as follows:

"Ryza no Atelier follows the story of Stout Reisalin, a girl living on Kurken Island in search of adventure. She discovers an abandoned row boat one summer day and sets out to the mainland with her friends Marslink Lent and Mongarten Tao. "

It adds:

Along the way, Ryza meets the alchemist Vollmer Empel and his companion Decyrus Lila, which sets her on the path of learning alchemy and her intertwining adventures, and she soon discovers the truth about her home.

Atelier Ryza anime: Release timings for all regions and cast

This anime begins on July 1.

The release time of Atelier Ryza anime is set to be on July 2, 12:00 am JST on Japanese local television network YTV and TV Aichi. The subtitled version will air on local channels like Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11.

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 8:00 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 10:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 11:00 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 1, 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 8:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 5:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 2, 12:30 am

Philippines time: Saturday, July 1, 11:00 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 1, 12:00 pm

The anime is scheduled for July 1.



Hitomi Wada from One Piece, Takuma Terashima from Tokyo Revengers, and others from the list below have all lent their voices to Atelier Ryza's primary cast:

Ryza Stout - Yuri Noguchi(Togeike Chikuch in Boku no Hero Academia)

Klaudia Valentz - Hitomi Ōwada(Komurasaki in One Piece)

Lent Marslink - Takuma Terashima(Sendou Atsushi in Tokyo Revengers)

Tao Mongarten - Yui Kondo(Miraschon in JoJo’s Bizarre adventures)

Empel Vollmer - Hirofumi Nojima(Meng Tian in Kingdom)

Lila Decyrus - Haruka Terui(Sarah in Gundam)

Advisor Minato Kazuto, sub-character designers Mariko Fujita and Kdai Kitahara, prop designers Sachiko Yajima and Akira Harada, monster designers Aya Akizuki and Morihito Ohara, art setter Kiyomi Yamada, editor Ryousuke Naya, and sound designer Ryousuke Naya round out the team.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout



The anime will start streaming on Crunchyroll India from JULY 1!!



Additionally, the opening theme song, ‘Golden Ray’ will be performed by Sangatsu no Phantasia who have also performed for KIZNAIVER and Interviews with Monster Girls.

Fans pondering over the availability of the series on online platforms can put their mind to rest as Crunchyroll has acquired streaming rights for Atelier Ryza anime.

