Atelier Ryza anime episode 2 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The much-anticipated Atelier Ryza was released on July 1 with a special one-hour episode. The first episode introduced the main characters of the series such as Stout Reisalin, and her friends, Lent Marslink, and Tao Mongarten. Moreover, the picturesque Kurken Island was brought to life in the anime, along with all its secrets and mystery.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 2 has been titled Taking the First Step

Release date and time of Atelier Ryza anime episode 2

Atelier Ryza anime episode 2 titled Taking the First Step will be released on July 8, 2023, on Saturday, at 12:00 JST. Several local channels such as TYTV, Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV will broadcast the episode. The anime will also be available to enjoy on Crunchyroll.

The release timings for Atelier Ryza anime episode 2 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 8 at 8:00 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 8 at 10:00 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 8 at 4:00 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 8 at 11:00 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 8 at 8:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, July 8 at 5:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 9 at 12:30 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 8 at 12:00 pm

Philippines Time: Saturday, July 8 at 11:00 pm

Atelier Ryza will mark Emma Yuzuriha's directorial debut. The staff of the anime also includes advisor Minato Kazuto, and sub-character designers Mariko Fujita and Koudai Kitahara. Additionally, Daichi Nogami is the cinematographer of the project, and the music is given by Kazuki Yanagawa.

A brief recap of Atelier Ryza anime episode 1

The first episode of Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation was a special one-hour-long episode focusing on the picturesque landscape of Kurken Island. Titled Alchemist, the first episode highlighted the ever-curious Stout Reisalin.

Bored by the mundane life on the Island, she sets out on an adventure along with her friends Marslink Lent and Mongarten Tao. Ryza, on her journey, also meets Claudia Valentz and saves her from monster-like Slimes.

Ryza and her friends with Empel Vollmer, the Alchemist (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Later on in the episode, Stout Reisalin is saved by Empel Vollmer and Lila Decyrus, his bodyguard, and learns about Alchemy. Fascinated by the concept of Alchemy, Ryza goes to Empel Vollmer and requests him to teach her about it. Empel Vollmer puts Ryza to a test to find out whether she has the compatibility to learn about the same. Ryza manages to prove that she has the talent to become an Alchemist.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 2 will look to continue the adventure of Stout Reisalin and her friends. Together with her friends, Ryza will uncover several mysteries on Kurken Island and gather materials for her newfound interest in the upcoming episode.

