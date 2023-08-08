Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7 is set to be released on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated syndications. However, the episode will be available to watch at AT-X at 9 am JST. The global audience can catch the next episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R on Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

The previous episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R covered chapters 41 and 42. It saw Makabe Masamune chalk out a plan for Aki's birthday on Christmas Eve. As part of the plan, the duo goes on a memorable date and also finds themselves in awkward situations. Since the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to see how the drama unfolds in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7 will be released on August 14, 2023

The much-anticipated Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7 is more than likely to stick to its usual schedule and release next week, on August 14, 2023. It will be released on Tokyo MX, AT-X, KBS Tokyo, BS Fuji, and other affiliated Japanese channels.

Global fans of the anime won't have to worry because Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Additionally, Ani-One Asia's Youtube Channel is another platform where the episode can be streamed by fans from South and Southeast Asia.

The release date and time for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7 are provided below according to the different regions.

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, August 14, at 7 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, August 14, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, August 14, 10 pm

British Standard Time: Monday, August 14, at 3 pm

Central European Time: Monday, August 14, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, August 14, at 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, August 14, at 11 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, August 15, at 12:30 am

A brief recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6

The sixth episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R kicked off with Makabe Masamune asking Aki whether she would like to spend her birthday on Christmas Eve with him, to which she eventually agrees. However, Makabe doesn't have any idea where he would take Aki on the date, and he couldn't ask Yoshino.

Makabe then asks her sister Chinatsu for a recommendation, but her over-the-top suggestions don't help him. Eventually, Makabe sets up a perfect plan with 'Dessert General' Kojuro Shuri's help and takes Aki on a birthday date to a movie theater and a cafe.

A visual from episode 6 (Image via Silver Link)

However, when they reached the location of the cafe, they found that it had been burned down recently. As a result, Makabe and Aki begin their search for a new eatery.

With no restaurant available, Makabe takes Aki to his place instead. Upon reaching the house, Makabe finds that his family isn't at home, which creates an awkward situation between the duo. What's more, Makabe couldn't even find tea leaves to prepare a cup of tea.

Aki Adagaki as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Hearing the commotion in the kitchen, Aki joins Makabe and finds Pancake Mix. Together, the couple then makes pancakes, enjoying each other's company. Makabe was relieved to find Aki satisfied. However, he was taken aback when Aki poured a lot of toppings on Makabe's pancake.

He was even furious internally when he heard Aki say that it was 'perfect' for him. So he took Aki to his room immediately and confessed how badly he wanted to change from being a plump boy.

Makabe as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Makabe worked hard to transform himself physically, not looking like his past self anymore. Just then Aki slips, and Masamune falls onto her, creating romantic tension.

Masamune then panics and runs off to the bathroom. He texts Aki from the bathroom to collect her birthday gift and return home alone since he wasn't feeling well. However, while collecting the gift, Aki finds something that leaves her feeling that she is 'unappealing' to men.

What to expect in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7

Aki Adagaki as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Since the previous episode ended dramatically with Aki finding the 'Revenge Notes' of Makabe Masamune, the former was confused about Makabe's feelings. Makabe gifted Aki a keychain resembling her pet dogs from childhood, Sean and Lancelot. Those memories were extremely precious to Aki, and she wondered whether they were the same for Makabe or not.

The plot has been perfectly set up for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7. So, the next episode is likely to adapt chapters 43 and 44 and will feature Fujinomiya. Makabe will also realize the truth behind his true feelings for Aki Adagaki.

