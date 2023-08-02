Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6 will be released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated local Japanese channels. The episode will be available earlier on AT-X at 9 am JST. Global fans can check out the episode on Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

The previous episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R adapted chapters 39, 40, and 12 pages of Chapter 41 of the manga. It focused on Makabe Masamune's confession to Aki and revealed Kanetsugu's real identity.

As Makabe and Aki begin to date, awkward situations surface between them. The episode expertly conveyed the complexities of their relationship, which mostly revolved around dramatic, comic, and charming moments.

Fans are looking forward to Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6 because it will adapt one of the most special chapters in the manga.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6 is set to release on August 7, 2023

Apart from Tokyo MX and AT-X, Japanese fans can watch Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6 on KBS Tokyo, BS Fuji, and other affiliated syndications.

International fans won't be deprived of the fun because Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6 will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Fans from South and Southeast Asia can stream the episode on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel for free.

The release date and timing for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6 are listed below according to the varying time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, August 7, at 7 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, August 7, at 9 am

British Summer Time: Monday, August 7, at 3 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, August 7, 10 pm

Central European Time: Monday, August 7, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, August 7, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, August 7, 11 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: August 8, 12:30 am

A brief recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5 picked up from the events of the previous episode. It saw Makabe confronting the fake Masamune, and confessing his feelings to Aki Adagaki. The episode also exposed the identity of Kanetsugu, who was originally a woman.

This recent development left both Aki and Makabe disillusioned. However, they quickly regained their stance, and Aki reminded Masamune that since he had asked her out first, that put her in a superior position.

Kanetsugu and her sister (Image via Silver Link)

Meanwhile, Kanetsugu visited her sister Sumire at the hospital following the previous incident. She was relieved that her plan fell apart, as she could finally stop lying to everyone and, most importantly, to herself.

At home, Makabe was seen working out intensely. As soon as the thought finally occurred to him that he had asked out Aki, he passed out. The next day at school, Makabe realized that girls were swooning over him more than usual.

Makabe gets asked out in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Fujinomiya explained to Makabe that a relationship between a power couple often brings about situations like those. Makabe recalled that Fujinomiya had confessed to him before. However, she didn't want an answer from him just then. At school, Aki texted Makabe to bring some food for him. The latter wondered whether he was dating someone or serving as an errand boy.

Fujinomiya as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

As he bustled through the large queue at the cafeteria, he was stupefied to see Kanetsugu. Only this time, she wasn't disguised as Masamune. Kanetsugu mentioned how she had sold her house and felt extremely light, as she doesn't have to wear men's clothes anymore.

Aki and Makabe had a mini-lunch date together and shared a special moment. However, they were interrupted by Yoshino. The scene shifts and Makabe is shown to be sitting on a bench. He realized he had no one to hate now.

Makabe and Yoshino (Image via Silver Link)

The concluding segment of the episode featured Yoshino and Makabe. The former thanked Makabe for not exposing her to Aki. Just after that, Makabe broke down in a dramatic fashion and begged Yoshino for her advice on dating.

The latter was given one last tip: Aki's birthday was on December 24, i.e., Christmas Eve. Episode 5 ended with Yoshino asking Makabe not to contact her privately anymore.

What to expect in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6

Makabe as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6 is one of the most anticipated episodes of next week. It will follow the events of the previous episode and see Makabe plan out a perfect plan for Aki's birthday on Christmas Eve.

Under the production of Silver Link, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6 is likely to adapt chapters 41–43. Fans can expect another sweet episode next Monday.

