Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5 is set to release on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on Tokyo MX, and its affiliated syndications. The episode will be made available on the AT-X channel at 9 pm JST. International fans can stream the episode via Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

The previous episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R adapted chapter 38 and 12 pages of chapter 39 from Hazuki Takeoka's manga. The episode focused on Yoshino's past and the truth behind the fateful night that changed Masamune's life forever.

Fans expect Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5 to be one of the most exciting episodes of this season, especially after the previous episode ended with a cliffhanger.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5 to release on July 31, 2023

As mentioned above, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5 will be released on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX. Additionally, the episode will also be broadcast on several local channels, such as Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, BS Fuji, and AT-X. However, the upcoming episode will air on AT-X at 9 pm JST.

The release timings for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Central Standard Time: Monday, July 31, at 9 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, July 31, at 7 am

British Summer Time: Monday, July 31, at 3 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, July 31, at 10 pm

Central European Time: Monday, July 31, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, July 31, at 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, July 31, at 11 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, August 1, 12:30 am

The Masamune-Kun's Revenge R anime series is adapted from the manga by Hazuki Takeoka. Produced by Studio Link Studios, the anime focuses on the lives of Makabe Masamune and Aki Adagaki.

A brief recap of Masamune-Kun's episode 4

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4 kicked off by following the events of the previous episode and focused on Yoshino's past. Makabe Masamune deduced that his version of the past was perhaps filled with lies and he came to Aki Adagaki's mansion.

He then learned that the girl who humiliated him all those years ago wasn't Aki Adagaki, but Yoshino. The latter was jealous of Masamue and hated him because Masamune was the one who brought an exuberant smile to Aki Adagaki's face.

Yoshino disguised as Aki (Image via Silver Link Studios)

Yoshino, despite trying so hard to be there for Aki as her maid, couldn't believe that an 'outsider' could capture her heart. That's how she developed an animosity towards Makabe, and gave him the nickname 'Pig's foot.'

On that fateful night, Aki was bedridden with pox. When Masamune called for Aki, it was Yoshino who disguised herself as Aki and humiliated her. However, she learned that Masamune's absence had a massive impact on Adagaki's life and Yoshino realized her mistake.

Yoshino implored Makabe to approach Aki and save her from Kanetsugu because what Makabe felt for her was far from hatred. Meanwhile, Aki Adagaki was on a date with Kanetsugu. Makabe took off to find Aki and ran into her friends on the way, who tried to stop him. Eventually, they informed Makabe about Aki and Kanetsugu's whereabouts.

Makabe asking Aki out (Image via Silver Link Studios)

Makabe finally reached the location, and punched Kanetsugu, before the latter could ask Aki for the money to help their sister. The protagonist, Makabe also accused Kanetsugu of impersonating the real 'Masamune.' The episode ends in a dramatic fashion with Makabe telling Aki that if she wants to date the 'real thing,' then she should go out with him instead of Kanetsugu.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5 will be an exciting episode that will take the storyline ahead. Fans of the series can expect a huge plot twist as well in the next episode of the series. Overall, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5 will focus on the central characters in a new light.

