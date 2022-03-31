10 anime with plot-twists that nobody can see coming

Many anime storytellers rely on plot twists to add emphasis and punch to their tales. Major reveals add depth to a story, and they can also give the creator something big to build up to. A twist is no good if it can be predicted. As viewers, we want to be shocked by big moments.

Some surprises are kept secret until the end of a series. Others can only truly be appreciated by starting over at the beginning with the knowledge of what happens at the end. Finally, some reveals hit viewers at an awkward time, filling their heads with questions.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

10 anime plot-twists that shocked fans

10) One Piece

Ace's death (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece has a pretty good track record in terms of keeping characters alive. So when Ace was on the execution platform during the Paramount War, everyone expected him to be saved.

When Luffy finally made it to Ace, fans felt relieved. However, that feeling was short-lived. In an unexpected turn of events, Ace ended up sacrificing his life to save his little brother.

9) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is well-known for its multiple moving parts. There are plenty of surprising reveals throughout the series, but one easily stands above the rest.

Who would have thought that Erin would become what he hated most? A cold, villainous titan who was willing to betray his friends.

8) Angel Beats

Otanashi (Image via P.A.Works)

This anime begins with an upbeat tone. Once Otanashi befriends Angel, the cast learns more about the world in which they live.

The big surprise comes at the end of the series. Ontonashi passionately confesses his love for Angel, offering to stay with her in the Afterworld so that they can be together.

Unfortunately, it is revealed that Angel is just another lost soul hanging on to a regret. It turns out that she just wanted to thank her heart donor, Otonashi. She expresses her gratitude and is able to pass on, leaving the poor protagonist behind.

7) Naruto

Itachi (Image via Pierrot)

Itachi's true feelings and purpose are masked for the majority of the anime as a plot device. He is built up to be one of the ultimate enemies in the eyes of Konoha shinobi and viewers alike.

Eventually, the truth behind Itachi's slaughter of the Uchiha clan is revealed. Danzo had used Itachi's childhood trauma against him, convincing him that the only way to keep the Uchiha from uprising would be bloodshed.

Itachi made the most painful decision in his life in order to protect his younger brother and his village.

6) Bleach

Sosuke (Image via Pierrot)

A shocking reveal in this anime was that Sosuke had faked his own death. In a twisted turn of events, he slipped out of the Soul Society in order to plan its destruction. This fan favorite had viewers' heads spinning when he showed his true colors.

5) Death Note

Light and L (Image via Madhouse)

Throughout the series, Light and L play a life-or-death game of intellect and wit. The two constantly try to glean information from each other while keeping up a friendly masquerade. The shock wasn't that L died, but rather the timing of his death. In the midst of the plot, Light gains the upper hand and writes L's name in his Death Note. Although the anime continued and later reached a climax, many felt that this untimely death was the most significant development in the series.

4) Assassination Classroom

Koro-Sensei (Image via Lerche)

Viewers quickly learned that the main goal of Class 3-E is to kill their alien teacher, Koro-Sensei. If the students fail to kill him, he will destroy the Earth in the same way that he blew up the moon.

Koro-Sensei isn't allowed to hurt anyone in class, and he is oddly nurturing and kind for someone who is threatening to end human civilization. In an emotional twist, it is revealed that Koro-Sensei was not the one who destroyed the moon.

3) Fire Force

In the first season of the anime, one of the most intriguing mysteries is what happened to Shinra's family twelve years ago. The only information viewers have is that Shinra's brother and mother were allegedly killed in the fire.

Sadly, the truth is that Sho was the one who started the fire. At night, Sho's adolla burst, setting the entire house ablaze. This fire was what caused Shinra's mother to become an infernal. It was a shock that Shinra's mother was actually the devil figure that he supposedly saw that night.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist

Nina and Alexander (Image via Bones)

Fans of this anime still talk about Nina Tucker. At the beginning of the show, Mustang points the Elric brothers to her father, Shou, in order to find clues to get their bodies back. The Elric brothers quickly become attached to Nina and develop a close bond with her.

In the end, it is revealed that Shou's alchemy practices were not innocent at all. Shou began to panic as his alchemy license exam approached, and he transmuted Nina and her dog Alexander into talking chimeras.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen

Itadori in trouble (Image via MAPPA)

Anime fans understand that the death of a character doesn't always mean that they're gone for good. However, it was quite a shock when the series protagonist died in the fifth episode of the anime. At this point in the story, there were multiple characters who had been developed enough to take Itadori's place as the main character in the event that he was gone for good. Thankfully, his death wasn't permanent. It did give viewers a good scare, though.

