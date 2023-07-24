Did Aqua and Ruby find their Father in Oshi no Ko manga? Explained

Oshi no Ko is a manga and anime series offering a unique viewpoint on the entertainment industry. This is the primary reason for people’s willingness to give this series a shot, and it’s safe to say that they were not disappointed. Given the dark themes this show explores, the characters also tend to exhibit a side that is not particularly humane.

This might not seem like the case with anime-only viewers since they haven’t been introduced to other characters yet. But even Aquamarine Hoshino, a mere teenager, has showcased his problematic tendencies occasionally. There were plenty of instances when Aqua showed just how manipulative he could be. However, there are characters far more deranged and dangerous than him. One such mysterious person is Aqua and Ruby’s father.

The question that most anime-only viewers have is - Did Aqua and Ruby find their father in Oshi no Ko? The manga suggests that only one of the siblings knows their father’s identity. But there’s a lot more to this question than just that.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Aqua Hoshino has all the important details about his father in Oshi no Ko manga

The first episode of Oshi no Ko revealed that someone killed Ai Hoshino. Later on, in the manga, it was revealed that the person who killed Ai was the father of Ruby and Aqua Hoshino. This person is none other than Hikaru Kamiki. While he wasn’t the one who dealt the final blow, he orchestrated everything which led to Ai Hoshino’s death.

First, he contacted a disgruntled fan and leaked the address of the hospital where Ai was giving birth. The fan felt betrayed by Ai since she gave birth to children and killed the doctor. Later, he again contacted Kamiki, who leaked Ai Hoshino’s address. The fan went to her house and killed her immediately.

Ever since this happened, only one thing was on Aqua’s mind - to avenge his mother, Ai Hoshino, and find the killer. While Aqua Hoshino found out that the killer was also his father, Ruby had no clue who her father was. Aqua was able to do this by spying on Akane Kurokawa.

Akane's investigative research skills in Oshi no Ko are unparalleled, and Aqua banked on that. Spying on her helped him realize that Hikaru Kamiki was his father and, more importantly, the killer of Ai Hoshino.

The reason why Akane Kurokawa shielded this information from Aqua was to save him from doing something dangerous. She didn’t want the love of her life to be blinded by rage and commit a crime by killing Hikaru Kamiki.

However, Aqua was always a step ahead and managed to extract that information from her. Based on how the manga series is progressing, Aqua confronting Hikaru Kamiki will serve as the ultimate climax of this series.

