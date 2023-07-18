Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4 will be released on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on several Japanese local channels including Tokyo MX. It will also be available on AT-X, BS Fuji, KBS Tokyo, and other channels. However, the fourth episode will be broadcast earlier on the AT-X channel at 9 pm JST.

In the previous episode, only two chapters (36-37) from Hazuki Takeoka's manga, Masamune-Kun's Revenge were covered. The episode saw one of the biggest plot twists that would change the momentum of the story.

The mixture of humor, cuteness, romance, and drama, make this series worth watching. Under the production of Silver Link, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4 will unravel further secrets of Yoshino, and see a major development in the story.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4 release date and time for all regions and streaming platforms revealed

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4 is set to release on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on Tokyo MX, the Japanese local channel. The episode will release a bit earlier on the AT-X channel at 9 pm Japanese local time. The local audience will be able to watch Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4 on several channels, like BS Fuji, Sun TV, and KBS Tokyo, apart from the ones mentioned earlier.

The international fans of Hazuki Takeoka's manga won't be deprived of the fun, as they would also be able to stream Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, fans will also be able to stream the fourth episode on the Official YouTube channel of Ani-One Asia.

The release date and timings for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4 for all regions are mentioned below.

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 2023, at 7 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 2023, at 9 am

British Summer Time: Monday, July 24, 2023, at 3 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 2023, at 10 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, July 24, 2023, at 4 pm

Philippines Times: Monday, July 24, 2023, at 10 am

Brazil Time: Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 12:30 am

A recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3 adapted chapters 36 and 37 of Hazuki Takeoka's manga. Masamune Makabe, Aki Adagaki, and their friends are finally back from the Paris trip. The episode starts off with Yoshino getting scolded by her sister for messing up certain events on the trip.

Additionally, she also retrieves lunch for Aki Adagaki and meets Masamune Makabe on the way. Yoshino conveys to Makabe how upset Aki has been after the events of the second episode.

Fujinomiya as seen in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R (Image via Silver Link Studios)

Meanwhile, Fujinomiya asks Makabe to accompany her to a hospital for her regular check-up since Shido wasn't available. The duo takes a walk together and Fujinomiya, aware of the fact that Makabe is still bent on seeking revenge on Aki, confesses that dating her wouldn't be unfaithful on Makabe's part.

However, before Masamune could reply, they are chased by Frank's men. Muriel Besson's brother Frank confronts Makabe for abandoning his sister but lets him go as Makabe and Aki seemed to have inspired Muriel to work on a manga manuscript.

The episode also highlighted the reason why Kantesugu needed money. His sister Sumire has been suffering from an unknown disease and is under constant care at a hospital. That's why he has been using an old marriage agreement to con Aki and her family.

Kanetsugu with the old marriage agreement (Image via Silver Link Studios)

Though the episode was a bit slow-paced as compared to the others, the concluding part of the episode was the true highlight. Masamune Makabe appears in front of Aki's mansion. Yoshino informs him that Aki went on a date with Kanetsugu.

However, Makabe came for a different reason. He admits that his perception of his childhood trauma was blurred by ignorance. Earlier he assumed that apart from Aki, no other children were living in the mansion at that time.

Yoshino in the past (Image via Silver Link Studios)

Hence, he assumed that only Aki called him 'Pig-foot'. However, Makabe realizes that only Yoshino, he, and the children bullying him that day know about the nickname. A flashback revealed that the one to call him pig-foot that day and cause the trauma was none other than Yoshino herself.

Things to expect in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4

Makabe and Aki (Image via Silver Link Studios)

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4 will be one of the much-awaited episodes of the next week and is likely to cover chapters 38 and 39. It will pick up the events of the last episode and reveal the reason behind Yoshino's actions in the past.

In addition, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4 will mark a significant change in the storyline. Kantesugu's real identity will be revealed, and the episode will also see a huge character development for both Makabe and Aki.

