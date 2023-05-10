10 Spring 2023 anime releasing this July that will steal the spotlight

Spring 2023 anime series are going to be quite interesting because there are a lot of amazing projects and seasons of already ongoing shows that are quite strong, to begin with, coming out. It can be argued that recent years have been quite important for anime, going far beyond a niche industry into something with a much wider appeal to a larger demographic.

However, which spring 2023 anime are worth checking out? Which are the ones that are going to possibly generate more interest? In this list, in no particular order, there are ten animes worth checking out this spring.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for some of the shows mentioned on this list.

Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen, and 8 other spring 2023 anime series worth watching

10) Jujutsu Kaisen

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen is highly expected (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular series in modern anime, and its second season has been long awaited. Once again animated by highly regarded studio MAPPA, the bulk of this season is going to be centered around the early days of the most powerful sorcerer in the story, Satoru Gojo, and his relationship with one of the main antagonists, Geto.

When it comes to Spring 2023 anime, this is one of those that is certain to steal the spotlight!

9) Bungo Stray Dogs

Season 5 of Bungo Stray Dogs is right around the corner (Image via Bones).

Bungo Stray Dogs is one of those series that may not get a lot of attention or spotlight compared to other giants of the medium, but season 5 promises to continue what has been a very interesting journey.

Now as the members of the Armed Detective Agency are disappearing one by one due to Kamui, things are getting more complicated, and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of room for hope. However, Atsushi and the others find hope with the help of an old acquaintance.

This is a series that deserves a lot more praise, and, hopefully, season 5 will help on that front.

8) Rent-a-Girlfriend

A spring 2023 anime list wouldn't be complete without some romcom (Image via TMS Entertainment).

Rent-a-Girlfriend has gotten a bad reputation in recent years with the memes and so no, but, leaving that aside, is a nice story to binge for a day, and it is lighthearted enough to get a few chuckles out of its viewers.

In that regard, season 3 promises to be even weird while maintaining the core elements that have made the series so successful.

7) Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon

Yes, that is in fact the title of the show (Image via Gokumi Studios).

Adapted by a novel written by Hirukuma in 2016, this series, as it can be imagined by the title, tells the story of a person that has been reborn as a vending machine in a fantasy world, and now has to find a way to survive and somehow get back to reality.

It is a very silly premise, but one that has a lot of charm and good-natured fun, so this is one of those Spring 2023 anime series that are worth a shot.

6) Masamune-kun's Revenge R

Masamune-kun's Revenge R is simply fun (Image via Studio Link).

The great thing about Masamune-kun's Revenge R is how it subverts a lot of classic tropes of romantic comedies. The plot is about a boy called Masamune who was dumped by a girl, Aki, because he was overweight. Due to this, he decides to get fit, improve himself, and then make her fall in love with him again only to dump her in the process.

However, things don’t go as planned, but Masamune is still eager to get his revenge, and the second season of this show is certainly going to give him a lot of opportunities to see this one out, thus being one of those Spring 2023 anime worth watching.

5) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

A manga with an interesting premise is being adapted (Image via Bug Films).

This manga series dealt with the classic trope of a zombie apocalypse with a simple realization: that there was no longer a need to go to work. This is the thought that came to the mind of the protagonist, Akira Tendo, who was mentally exhausted from being in a rut, which is why he decided to seize this zombie apocalypse and do the many different things he always wanted to do.

The story is finally getting an anime adaptation in July of 2023 and is going to become a fan-favorite if given the chance and the people in charge do justice to the source material. Another Spring 2023 anime that is just starting, and could be one of the biggest surprises of the year.

4) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

Second season of Mushoku Tensei is one of the most anticipated spring 2023 anime (Image via Studio Blind).

Mushoku Tensei has certainly been one of the most interesting series in recent times, mainly due to the topics that it touches, and the way that is delivered. An adaptation of a novel written by Rifujin na Magonote, this series follows the story of a man called Rudy that was given reincarnation after going through a heroic death.

While the first season focused mainly on his birth and childhood, this second season is going to be focused a lot more on his teenage years, showing a lot more about his development in this second chance at life.

3) Dark Gathering

Dark Gathering is one of the creepiest spring 2023 anime series in the market right now (Image via OLM).

Dark Gathering is a horror manga written and drawn by Kenichi Kondō, published by Shueisha, and is finally getting an anime adaptation. And despite its lovely imagery, the reality is that is a story with a lot of creepy and unnerved visuals.

Keitarou Gentouga is a young girl that can be a spiritual guide, which has resulted in her having a lot of supernatural experiences. However, things start changing when she meets a very smart girl named Yayoi Houzuki, with the latter suggesting the idea that they could capture evil spirits together.

It is tense, fun, and with very good characterization, so there is much to look forward to with this anime adaptation.

2) Rurouni Kenshin

Rurouni Kenshin is one of the most exciting spring 2023 anime series (Image via Liden Films).

When it comes to Spring 2023 anime series coming out, whether they are brand new or are having new seasons, very few have the hype and interest that Rurouni Kenshin is generating. Once a cult classic of the industry during the late 90s, the manga is now getting another adaptation, which is certainly going to create a lot of discussions among fans.

Himura Kenshin was one of the deadliest assassins of the Meiji Period in Japanese history, with the story takes place in about 1878, but now he has decided to become a wandering swordsman and find a life of peace and vows to never kill another person ever again. However, as he makes new friends and a loved one in Kamiya Kaoru, Kenshin is going to find out that he can’t escape his past, and the things he has done.

Tragedy, beauty, comedy, great action, and a lot of introspection, Rurouni Kenshin is certainly one of the hidden jewels of Japanese entertainment, and hopefully this new anime will live up to the expectations. Definitely one of the most exciting spring 2023 series in the market right now.

1) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach is arguably the most anticipated spring 2023 anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

There are very few Spring 2023 anime series that can claim to have the level of interest and fandom that Bleach has. Tite Kubo’s magnum opus had a massive comeback last year with the extremely well-received adaptation of its final arc, Thousand-Year Blood War, after almost a decade in the wilderness, and now the second part of the story is going to take place.

Ichigo Kurosaki’s war against the Quincy is only starting to take place, but there are already some major losses and is going to take everything he has to save people this time around. With top-class animation by Studio Pierrot, this adaptation has managed to revive the franchise and now seems poised for a grand finale.

Final thoughts

There are going to be a lot of interesting Spring 2023 anime series to watch, with many of them continuing where they left off in previous seasons. This is a very exciting time to be an anime fan as there is a lot of top notch material to enjoy.

