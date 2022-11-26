Masamune-kun's Revenge reveals season 2 trailer and spring 2023 premiere

A trailer for the second season of Masamune-kun’s Revenge was released on Friday, November 25. Masamune Makabe and Aki Adagaki, the protagonists, are first seen in the trailer and receive the majority of screen time.

The trailer also reveals that Masamune-kun’s Revenge season 2 will be released in spring 2023. No exact release date has been announced as of this article’s writing, but fans can likely expect it sometime in early spring.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge season 2 announces new cast, early screening opportunities, and more

The trailer also revealed a Spring 2023 release window for the season, with no specific release date set as of this article’s writing. Joining the cast are Miku Ito as Murel Besson and Yasuyuki Kase as Frank Besson, both of whom are French students whom Masamune and Aki met on a school trip. Both characters are also featured in the aforementioned trailer.

The adaptation team also released information regarding the opening theme song for the upcoming season. Ayaka Ohashi’s Please, Please! will be the season’s opening theme, which was announced alongside a comment from Ohashi herself. She shares her excitement at being chosen for the opening theme as well as what the accompanying video will look like.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz "Masamune-kun's Revenge" Season 2 Additional Cast:



Muriel Besson (CV: Miku Ito)

Frank Besson (CV: Yasuyuki Kase)



The anime is scheduled for Spring 2023. "Masamune-kun's Revenge" Season 2 Additional Cast:Muriel Besson (CV: Miku Ito)Frank Besson (CV: Yasuyuki Kase)The anime is scheduled for Spring 2023. https://t.co/s6C2Hygm4q

Series staff also announced the second pre-screening event of the second season, which will showcase the first episode in its entirety. The pre-screening will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo. Natsuki Hanaea (voice of Masamune Makabe), Ayaka Ohashi (voice of Aki Adagaki), and Inori Minase (voice of Yoshino Koiwai) will all be in attendance to discuss the highlights of the second season.

The series follows the protagonist, Masamune Makabe. As a young, chubby boy, he had a close relationship with Aki Adagaki, until one day when she rejected him and gave him the nickname "Pig’s Foot." Seeking revenge, Masamune changed his name and diet, beginning to work out every day in order to become a fit and handsome, even if vain, high school student.

He encounters Aki once again following this transformation, with her not recognizing him. This motivates him to commit to seducing her into falling in love with him before he rejects her in a cruel and humiliating manner. Along the way, he allies with Aki’s classmate and servant, Yoshino Koiwai, who mysteriously seems to know Masamune’s nickname as well.

Be sure to keep up with all general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes