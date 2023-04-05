Is Bungo Stray Dogs over? Status of the series explained

Bungo Stray Dogs, a beloved Seinen anime and manga series, has captivated fans all over the world since its debut in 2016. After the airing of the final episode of Season 4 on March 29, 2023, many viewers were left wondering whether or not their favorite television show would ever return, as there had been no announcement made regarding the production of the new season.

However, just a few days ago, Studio BONES, the animator behind the series, put those fears to rest by confirming the production of a fifth season.

The Bungo Stray Dogs series follows the adventures of Atsushi Nakajima, an orphan who joins the Armed Detective Agency, a group of gifted people who use their supernatural abilities to solve mysteries and combat the sinister Port Mafia.

This seinen manga, which was written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa and has been running in serial form since 2012, serves as the inspiration for this anime. Over time, the series has grown to include multiple light novels, spin-off manga, and anime adaptations of spin-off manga, all of which are made by Studio BONES.

Bungo Stray Dogs continues as the Fifth Season Confirmed

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5

Announcement Trailer.



Broadcasting Begins in July 2023. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Announcement Trailer.Broadcasting Begins in July 2023. https://t.co/86myGsomoZ

The announcement that there will be a fifth season of Bungo Stray Dogs made by Studio BONES has reignited the excitement among the show's devoted fanbase. The news was shared through a promotional video, which also revealed that the new season is set to premiere in July 2023. This confirmation comes as a relief to those who feared the end of the series, as it ensures that the story will continue to unfold onscreen.

The fourth season of the anime was based on a total of 29 chapters from the manga and light novels. This means that the fourth season concluded with chapter 77 of the manga. The fourth season of the series featured four arcs from the manga. The show returned to TV four years after the third season came out.

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE "Bungo Stray Dogs" Anime Season 5 will air in July 2023. "Bungo Stray Dogs" Anime Season 5 will air in July 2023. https://t.co/MwPmRHYBpk

As of now, the manga has published 106 chapters and is still ongoing. Therefore, it can be confidently stated that Bungo Stray Dogs is far from over. The upcoming fifth season is set to begin adapting from chapter 78, with enough source material available to support a complete season.

Final thoughts

Manga Thrill @MangaThrill



NEWS: Bungo Stray Dogs hyped the fandom #anime after confirming season 5 is on the way, and seems like the series has more projects in plans!NEWS: mangathrill.com/bungo-stray-do… Bungo Stray Dogs hyped the fandom #anime after confirming season 5 is on the way, and seems like the series has more projects in plans!👉NEWS: mangathrill.com/bungo-stray-do… https://t.co/9NS7FXIhFF

The confirmation of the fifth season of Bungo Stray Dogs is a testament to the series' enduring popularity and the dedication of its creators. Studio BONES' announcement ensures that fans will continue to be captivated by the thrilling adventures of Atsushi Nakajima and the Armed Detective Agency, as they use their unique abilities to solve mysteries and battle their foes.

With the manga still being published and the anime adaptation set to continue, there is plenty of excitement in store for Bungo Stray Dogs enthusiasts.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the world of the series still has a lot more potential to be uncovered as the series progresses, both in written form and on the screen. Fans can rest assured knowing that their beloved characters will return for another action-packed season as the story of Atsushi Nakajima and his companions carries on.

With Studio BONES in charge, Bungo Stray Dogs seems to have a bright future, with more supernatural battles, mysteries, and suspense in the seasons to come.

