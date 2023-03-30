Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13: The Armed Detective Agency gets an unlikely ally

With the premiere of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13, the fourth season of the anime has finally come to an end. While the majority portion of the episode saw the Bloodhounds going after the Five Deadly Omens member Sigma, the final events of the episode saw the entire matter escalate negatively for the agency.

The previous episode saw the Blood Hounds going after Lucy, as they happened to stumble upon the Five Deadly Omens' terrorism plan. Following that, Teruko and Tachihara tried to shut down Sigma's Skyward Casino. However, Sigma could not allow that, and hence, he targeted the two Bloodhounds.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13: Tachihara identifies as a Port Mafia member

Teruko as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13, titled Skyfall, opened with Teruko and Tachihara trying to get away from the citizens sent by Sigma, as the Bloodhounds were forced to rely on Teruko's ability. She used her ability to age herself into an old woman and de-age Tachihara, following which she used the same ability to torture one of Sigma's staff members into revealing information about the Comms room.

Upon extracting the information, Teruko asked Tachihara to wait back while she was to take down Sigma. Teruko then confronted Sigma in the Comms room, however, he had a plan in store for her. He tried to take her down using turrets, following which he used a Directed Harmonics Gun to incapacitate her. However, just before getting attacked, Teruko managed to damage her eardrums to nullify the gun's effect on her.

Sigma as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13 (Image via BONES)

Teruko defeated Sigma and proceeded to threaten her. However, Sigma, being too desperate to protect the Casino, decided to kill himself and Teruko by jumping off the casino with her. Teruko managed to hold on to the ship, while Sigma was saved by Atsushi who came to his aid from an upper floor.

Atsushi wanted to learn about the page's location from Sigma. As he tried to hide the secret, after being threatened by Ango, Sigma started to come around. But that's when Nathaniel Hawthorne attacked them, causing Sigma to fall to his death again.

Lucy as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13 (Image via BONES)

Just after that, Lucy came to help Atsushi and transported herself and Atsushi to her subspace. Nathaniel managed to follow them, however, Lucy immediately took him down using her ability.

Elsewhere, Tachihara managed to find a video of Atsushi disclosing the entire ploy by the Five Deadly Omens. However, Fyodor revealed to Dazai how a condition on the page would make all police forces and organizations in the world not believe any evidence that would acquit the Agency from their terrorist charges.

Fyodor as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13 (Image via BONES)

Thus, Tachihara did not believe the information in the video and destroyed the data. This meant that there was no point in the agency's plan to get into the good books of the Bloodhounds. At the same time, Teruko asked Tachihara to infiltrate the Port Mafia again to get some new information. That's when it was revealed that Tachihara had not killed Akiko, Gin, and Hirotsu as he had a soft corner for the Port Mafia.

It was revealed that Tachihara identified himself more as a member of the Port Mafia, thus the page's effect on him happened to nullify. Following that, he was certain that the agency was innocent and wanted to help them prove their innocence.

Tachihara as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13 (Image via BONES)

Elsewhere, it was revealed that Sigma was set to be rescued by Nikolai Gogol, who was waiting on the ground, after having prepared his reanimation magic.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13 ended with the agency getting an unlikely ally as Tachihara, a Bloodhound, decided to help the agency prove its innocence. Given the condition mentioned by Fyodor, it seemed extremely difficult for the agency to fight back against the Five Deadly Omens. However, they received some rays of hope with a Bloodhound siding with them.

Additionally, Studio BONES confirmed the production of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, which is set to premiere in July 2023.

