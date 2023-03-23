Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13 will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11 pm JST on TV Asahi. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks, after which it will be available on Crunchyroll's website for international audiences.

The previous episode saw the Bloodhounds searching for Lucy as they were certain that she was helping the agency hide within her subspace. Upon tracking her, the Bloodhounds happened to meddle with Five Deadly Omens member Sigma, who was unwilling to let his casino's operations stop.

The Bloodhounds will take on Sigma in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13

Release date and time, where to watch

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13, titled Skyfall, will be released on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The release time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

Episode 13 of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, March 29

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, March 29

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, March 29

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, March 29

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, March 29

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Wednesday, March 29

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, March 29

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, March 29

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13 will be first broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, BS11, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

The anime can be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceanian, and CIS.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13?

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13, titled Skyfall, will most likely see the Bloodhounds go after Sigma after he basically put a bounty on their heads. While the citizens were attacking the Bloodhounds, being Government servants, they had no right to fight the citizens, thus, they might try to avoid fighting them, following which the Bloodhounds might go to the comms room.

As per Dazai, Atsushi, Kyoka, and Lucy were to help the Bloodhounds stop the Five Deadly Omens to help clear the agency's name. Thus, fans can expect the agency to help the Bloodhounds fight Sigma.

However, fans will have to wait to see what happens, as additional Five Deadly Omens members can appear.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12, titled Bungo Hound Dogs, saw the Bloodhounds go to the Uzumaki cafe to find information on Lucy's whereabouts, after which Teruko and Tachihara went to the Skyward Casino. they tried speaking to manager Sigma to shut down the place, however, he rejected their request, following which Teruko destroyed the transport terminal.

Sigma was one of the Five Deadly Omens members and was assigned the task of running the casino. The coins were filled with explosives that would be traded all across the globe, which when triggered, could lead to a world war. Thus, Sigma desperately tried to stop the Bloodhounds.

