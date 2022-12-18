Rurouni Kenshin reboot gets a new promo video, additional cast members revealed at Jump Festa 2023

Rurouni Kenshin is making a grand return after 24 years with a rebooted anime series which was earlier announced to debut in 2023 at Aniplex Fest. A new promo video for the rebooted anime series was announced at Jump Festa 2023, which exquisitely captured the world of Rurouni Kenshin.

The animation by LIDEN FILMS looks promising, and the unique character designs have won the hearts of every Rurouni Kenshin fan. The PV also revealed Myojin Yahiko and Sagara Sanosuke, two new characters in the series, and their respective voice casts, Makoto Koichi and Taku Yashiro.

Makoto Koichi and Taku Yashiro shared their excitement for the rebooted Rurouni Kenshin

Despite enrapturing fans with the new PV and introducing additional cast members, the event disappointed fans by not revealing the exact release date of the series. However, it was announced that Rurouni Kenshin will air on Fuji Tv’s Noitamina programming block.

Voice actress Makoto Koichi stated that being a part of Nobuhiro Watsuki’s Rurouni Kenshin was like a dream come true for her. She further remarked that she was glad to be a part of the manga series that has been loved by generations and engraved in many's hearts. Additionally, the voice actress talked about her character, Myojin Yahiko, and how she wishes to "inherit her soul":

"Around the time I performed it, I saw and listened to not only the original work but also various "Rurouni Kenshin." Yahiko's passionate soul can be felt in every work. In addition to respecting all the performers who have performed so far, I myself would like to face her with sincerity and inherit her soul. We look forward to working with you from now on!"

Meanwhile, Taku Yashiro believed that being a part of this new project was a tipping point in his career, and he proclaimed that he would be glad to don Sagara Sanosuke’s character in the best way possible:

"I would like to play a man named Sagara Sanosuke with a lot of straightness, youth, roughness, strength, and warmth, carefully and honestly, from various aspects."

The previously announced main cast of the series includes Souma Saitou and Rei Takahashi, who will be voicing Kenshin Himura and Kaoru Kamiya, respectively.

Rurouni Kenshin’s official synopsis

Viz Media licensed the series for English release, and here’s how it describes its plot:

"One hundred and forty years ago in Kyoto, with the coming of the American “Black Ships,” there arose a warrior who, felling men with his bloodstained blade, gained the name Hitokiri, manslayer!"

It continues:

"His killer blade helped close the turbulent Bakumatsu era and slashed open the progressive age known as Meiji. Then he vanished, and with the flow of years, became legend."

Nobuhiro Watsuki’s Rurouni Kenshin was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The chapters of the complete work were collected into twenty-eight tankobon volumes. In December 2019, it was estimated that the manga series had 72 million copies in circulation worldwide. Later, in November 2014, Rurouni Kenshin ranked #13 on a list of Weekly Shōnen Jump's greatest manga series of all time.

